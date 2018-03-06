Transition tag, you’re it — Bears make decision on cornerback Kyle Fuller

The Bears decided to give cornerback Kyle Fuller the little-used transition tag before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline, leaving the former first-round pick with a $12.971 million price tag for 2018. The team, however, hopes to negotiate a long-term deal with Fuller.

The transition tag pays the average of the top 10 salaries at the position; the franchise tag, which was another option, pays the average of the top five players. Under the transition tag, the Bears will get the right of first refusal if another team offers Fuller a contract, but they won’t receive compensation if they choose not to match.

Had the Bears given Fuller the franchise tag, they would have had two options — to negotiate a long-term contract by mid-July or pay him $14.975 million for next season. With the transition tag, the Bears can negotiate with Fuller beyond July. With plenty of money to spend — the Bears have the fourth-highest amount of cap space heading into 2018, per spotrac.com — the Bears have the resources that would seemingly dissuade teams from trying to construct an aggressive, exotic offer.

“Kyle is a player we value,” general manager Ryan Pace said in a release.” This allows us to continue to work together on a long-term deal.”

Last year’s top two cornerbacks, A.J. Bouye and Stephon Gilmore, got $13.5 million and $13 million, respectively, from the Jaguars and Patriots. The Bears were interested in both.

Drafted by general manager Phil Emery with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, Fuller missed all of the 2016 season after an August knee procedure. The Bears, justifiably, declined to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason, which would have cost them $8.526 million for 2018. He posted his best season last year, intercepting two passes and deflecting 22 more, while providing the physical tackling that first drew Emery to Fuller.

The Bears could benefit from other players around the league who weren’t given the franchise tag. Two receivers — the Rams’ Sammy Watkins and the Jaguars’ Allen Robinson — were not tagged and could reach free agency next week.