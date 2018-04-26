Take a look at Chicago Sky’s new Nike uniforms

In anticipation for the WNBA preseason, which tips off on May 6, Nike unveiled its new WNBA uniforms on Thursday.

Nike gave Chicago Sky fans a peek at the team’s new uniforms and warmup gear.

The NBA allowed sponsor logos to be placed on team jerseys for the first time last season. But unlike its male counterpart, the WNBA has been cashing in on that practice since 2011.

This is the first season of Nike’s contract as the league’s merchandise vendor which was previously Adidas. Similar to the NBA, Nike said in a statement that the main difference is the material used and the mechanical design of the uniforms.

Nike also said it interviewed a score of WNBA players and took their input into consideration when designing the uniforms.

Each team received two uniforms. The Icon Edition, which is the blue uniform below for the Sky, is meant to represent the “rich heritage and iconic identity” with each team. The Statement Edition, which is the gold one, will be worn for big games and rivalries.

In a surprise move, Nike left off the Sky’s logo from the jerseys.

Check out the uniforms below:

Nike hopefully learned its lesson after its catastrophic NBA jersey launch last season. On multiple occasions, Nike’s jerseys ripped leaving the player exposed. After November, the jersey wasn’t a major issue the rest of the season.