Take a look inside Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo’s $2.4M Florida home for sale

Anthony Rizzo put his Parkland, Florida, home on the market, and it's a mansion you have to see to believe. | Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo put his Parkland, Florida, home on the market for a $2.395 million, and it’s a mansion you have to see to believe.

First, let’s start with the master bedroom, which is fit for royalty. It has two closets and a sitting area that overlooks the pool. The master bathroom will take you to a spa. It features a rain shower with a separate soaking tub.

After you reconcile with the amazing master bedroom and bathroom, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom and nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion has a lot more to offer.

Leading up to the home is a marble driveway. There’s a movie theatre, workout room, wine room and sauna/steam room. There’s also a billiards room, which features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the backyard oasis.

The backyard has a “lagoon-style” pool — perfect for beating the Florida heat. It also comes with “Anthony Rizzo’s personal batting cage” at your disposal.

There’s also a second structure outside beyond the pool that the listing suggests could be used as a “she shed” and an art studio or yoga room.

While there’s no set “man cave,” the four-car garage — which is fully tiled — might do the trick.

The house’s listing on Bill Sohl and Associates website uses the words “breathtaking” and “stunning” while complimenting its “meticulous” design.

Via its listing:

Tucked behind security gates and a manicured hedge wall is a stately estate home with tasteful modern influences. A home where space, light, exceptional finishes and the finest craftsmanship perfectly blend together to create a very special and secluded estate. As you pass the electronic gates you are greeted by an expansive marble driveway, marble walkways, impeccably maintained landscape, fountains and almost 8,000 Sq. Ft of perfection. Besides its beauty, this remarkable home offers practical elements such as, a fully tiled 4 Car garage, all high impact windows/doors, full house generator & a security system with cameras. Not to be out shined by the stunning exterior, the interior is breathtakingly light and airy with neutral marble flooring, impressive ceiling details and meticulous mill work! Soaring groin vaulted and coffered ceilings add to the homes sophistication. The open design maximizes Florida’s luxurious barefoot lifestyle.

Take a virtual tour inside Rizzo’s Florida home: