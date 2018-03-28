Talking points: Bears’ George McCaskey on orange jerseys, the anthem and more

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bears chairman George McCaskey sat down with reporters after the NFL’s annual meetings concluded at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Wednesday. Discussing a range of subjects, here are some of the highlights:

Bears are going orange

The Bears’ alternate jerseys during the 2018 season will be orange, but McCaskey said he’s unsure which game or games that will include at this time.

“[The jerseys] which we last wore six years ago and famously wore for [former cornerback] Nathan Vasher’s 108-yard return – that jersey,” McCaskey said.

Bears chairman George McCaskey. (Sun-Times)

What resonates with him about the color?

“I don’t want to say throwback, but it is reminiscent of our uniform in the 1930’s when we had the then-record for more consecutive regular-season wins, largely wearing orange jerseys,” McCaskey said.

Same outlook on anthem

Owners discussed the league’s national anthem policy following the social justice protests led by quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but further discussions will be held during the league’s next meetings in May in Atlanta.

However, owners unanimously approved matching funds for the social-justice initiatives at a local level, which includes player support and participation.

“We’re really excited about [the approval] because it provides an opportunity for the players and the teams to collaborate and do something locally,” McCaskey said.

McCaskey, though, hasn’t changed his stance on protests that occur the anthem. Last year, he spoke to the Bears before they played the Steelers in Week 3 following personal discussions he had with outside linebacker Sam Acho.

The Bears were among several teams who locked arms together during the anthem.

“We also said that we would support them, whatever they decided to do, and strongly encouraged them whatever they decided to do to do it together, and that’s what they did,” McCaskey said.

Defending Miller’s catch

Owners unanimously voted to change the definition of a catch – modifications that would have upheld tight end Zach Miller’s touchdown in New Orleans last season.

While McCaskey strongly favored the changes, they didn’t change his initial feelings. Miller suffered his gruesome knee injury on the play.

“It was a catch under the old rule, and it’s going to be a catch under the new rule,” said McCaskey, who visited Miller in the hospital after his injury.

Honoring Urlacher

McCaskey said he’s had an “open invitation” out to former linebacker Brian Urlacher for some time to honor him at Soldier Field.

He sounded optimistic that this year it will happen with Urlacher entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We didn’t want it to be not until the year he got in but it’s turning out that’s how it’s working out,” McCaskey said. “I’m hoping, at least for the presentation of his ring, we can get him over there.”

Loyola’s amazing run

McCaskey said the Bears have been closely following Loyola’s run to the Final Four, including his mother, Virginia, the team’s matriarch.

“We were supposed to have dinner here the other night, and I said, ‘Mom, dinner’s at 5:30,’ ” McCaskey said. “She said, ‘Hmm, tip off is at 6:09 p.m., so I think I’m going to get room service.’ ”

She’s also a big fan of Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt.

“Mom’s a little shyer than Sister Jean is, so I think she’d be happy to defer to Sister Jean,” McCaskey said.