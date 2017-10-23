Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
“One of my favorite things on earth, a tamarack bog changing color in October.’’
Howard Bass, on a North Woods trip
1869: Year of publication of “Adventures in the Wilderness; or, Camp-Life in the Adirondacks,’’ written by young minister William H.H. Murray, which led to the birth of camping in the United States as told in a wonderful Smithsonian.com story
BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED
Eddie Pasiewicz of Waukegan photographed this young buck Oct. 11 at Illinois Beach State Park Campground.
Buck of the Week: Unplugged, a celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).
Q: “Do have have good gun repair shop recommendations around the southwest suburbs?’’ Glenn Kondziolka
A: Freddie Bear Sports (freddiebearsports.com/) in Tinley Park has a gunsmith. I would start there, though it is the south suburbs.
Oct. 28-29: Tinley Park, (708) 532-8698.
Nov. 2-3: Dyer, Ind., BOOKING@FIRSTSHOTDYER.COM
Nov. 28-28: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html
Wednesday: Capt. Ralph Steiger on multispecies on southern Lake Michigan, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., walleyesunlimitedusa.org
Saturday: Central zone duck and Canada goose hunting begins . . . Crow hunting begins
Sunday: Fall shotgun turkey hunting ends
