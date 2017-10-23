Tamarack bog, BOTW: Unplugged, gun repair: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

LAST WORD

“One of my favorite things on earth, a tamarack bog changing color in October.’’

Howard Bass, on a North Woods trip

BIG NUMBER

1869: Year of publication of “Adventures in the Wilderness; or, Camp-Life in the Adirondacks,’’ written by young minister William H.H. Murray, which led to the birth of camping in the United States as told in a wonderful Smithsonian.com story

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Eddie Pasiewicz of Waukegan photographed this young buck Oct. 11 at Illinois Beach State Park Campground.

Buck of the Week: Unplugged, a celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “Do have have good gun repair shop recommendations around the southwest suburbs?’’ Glenn Kondziolka

A: Freddie Bear Sports (freddiebearsports.com/) in Tinley Park has a gunsmith. I would start there, though it is the south suburbs.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Oct. 28-29: Tinley Park, (708) 532-8698.

Nov. 2-3: Dyer, Ind., BOOKING@FIRSTSHOTDYER.COM

Nov. 28-28: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday: Capt. Ralph Steiger on multispecies on southern Lake Michigan, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., walleyesunlimitedusa.org

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Saturday: Central zone duck and Canada goose hunting begins . . . Crow hunting begins

Sunday: Fall shotgun turkey hunting ends

DUCKS UNLIMITED

PHEASANTS FOREVER

