With full tank, MLB spending limits driving baseball toward next big labor fight

LAS VEGAS – The legacy of this seventh-year Cubs’ front office will include the seismic 2016 World Series championship at the top of the list.

It will also include the Tanking-for-Dummies blueprint for gaming baseball’s current collective bargaining agreement – especially if this Cubs’ competitive window produces another title.

For better or worse, that puts the Cubs (and the Astros who followed) at the epicenter of what is starting to shape up as baseball’s first labor fight in more than two decades – a duration of labor peace that exceeds the lifetimes of some of the Cubs’ young core players, who might help dictate the battle lines.

“We’ve got to get rid of the non-competitive cancer,” powerful agent Scott Boras said, hinting at an issue creating increasing rumblings of rancor among the well-heeled rank-and-file of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Boras addresses media Wednesday at the winter meetings.

Boras spoke as the least-active winter meetings in years wrapped up this past week at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas.

Unlike last season, when his stable of top free agent clients went well into the new year before signing lower-valued deals than anticipated, Boras’ top client this year – Bryce Harper – is well down the road in negotiations with at least two teams and should command a record deal.

But even the market for that 26-year-old, former MVP and six-time All-Star seems muted by an economic landscape that includes a hard cap on amateur spending, a soft cap on major-league player spending and an incentive for penny-ante tanking for teams who aren’t poised to compete for revenue-driving playoff runs.

No wonder Harper’s strongest suitors are the Phillies and White Sox – who have cleared enormous payroll flexibility through tanking in recent years and envision their competitive cycles now rising.

Meanwhile, two of the top four revenue producing teams in the game – the Cubs and Dodgers, with needs that fit Harper’s profile – sit out the bidding at this point over spending concerns related at least in part by the CBA’s payroll “luxury tax” threshold ($206 million in 2019).

“There’s a good-faith obligation in every CBA,” Boras said. “And the good faith of it is that you’re going to [attempt to] be competitive. You’re going to be a team that’s always striving to get better. And we have to change that paradigm because it is now an accepted and adopted dynamic to say, `I am not going to be competitive for one or two seasons.’

“And we have to eradicate that through positive measures,” he added.

His is just one of a growing number of voices in what’s become a baseball version of The Resistance against the system.

Cubs’ union rep Kris Bryant vows a fight over the punitive caps when the CBA expires after the 2021 season (which coincides with his free agency).

Another slow winter of spending will only increase the tension.

“The only way to get what you want here is to fight for it,” Bryant said during spring training. “And I think you’re going to see a lot of that.”

Boras has advocated a system that would deny top-of-the-draft picks (and the added spending allotment that comes with them) to the team with the worst record. Instead, increased spending-allotment incentives go to non-playoff qualifiers who achieve, say, 75 wins, 80 wins and 85 wins.

His latest suggestion: an “October madness” expanded playoff format that would add two wild-card teams to each league. No. 7 plays 6; the winner plays No. 5; and the winner of that plays No. 4 with a Division Series berth on the line.

“Then you are going to see 85-win teams and 87-win teams get into the playoffs,” Boras said. “And we’re rewarding division winners and the top wild-card winners. Then all of a sudden winning games becomes very important.”

Boras obviously has a lot at stake personally.

But just as obvious as his financial agenda is how much baseball has at stake with its competitive integrity when profit-making teams across a $12 billion-a-year industry suppress payrolls and take turns trying to lose.

As Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen said last winter: “Maybe we have to go on strike.”