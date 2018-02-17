Tanks for nothing: As hard as the Bulls have tried they just can’t tank enough

Forget the tank.

Remove the idea of DeAndre Ayton or Marvin Bagley wearing red and white, racing down the floor on the break with Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen trailing.

It will just make sleeping at night easier.

Golf clap for the Bulls front office, however. They did their best. Holding LaVine out as long as possible in his knee rehab process? Genius. Trading shooter Nikola Mirotic and getting back a first-round pick? Steller. And now set to cut the minutes of veterans Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday over the final 25 regular-season games for the likes of Cristiano Felicio and Cameron Payne? Desperate, but at least well thought out.

Unfortunately, all for naught.

The Bulls have two major obstacles in their way in hopes of landing in the bottom four: One, the trio of Markkanen, LaVine and Kris Dunn are just too talented to play awful basketball. Secondly, there are at least seven other teams better at being horrible than the Bulls.

It’s simple math at this point.

The Bulls entered the All-Star Weekend 20-37, sitting comfortably as the eighth-worst team in the Association. Topping the bad of the bad were both Phoenix and Atlanta, sitting at 18-41 and playing bum basketball at its finest.

On the surface a three-game difference between the Bulls and having the most balls in the lottery seems doable. Not really.

Take a look at the Bulls schedule.

Three games left with 19-40 Brooklyn, two games left with 18-38 Memphis, two games left with 24-33 Charlotte, and then still playing the likes of Dallas (18-40), Atlanta, New York (23-36), and Orlando (18-39).

That’s 11 winnable games against teams that seem to now have the same tanking mission statement.

Factor in catching a team like Detroit or Miami on an off night, and at least seven more wins out there for Fred Hoiberg to put on this season’s coaching resume.

That would have worked last season, where 27-55 would have landed the Bulls in the No. 4 spot, but this season is different.

The bottom of the NBA is a cesspool of bad basketball, and the Bulls just can’t keep up.

“We’re not out here to lose games, man,’’ LaVine recently said about the idea of tanking. “Sorry, that’s not how we’re wired in this locker room.’’

So say the Bulls stay the course and finish with the eighth-worst record. What does that mean exactly?

As it currently stands, Phoenix has a 60.3 percent chance to land a top three pick and 22.5 percent to land No. 1. Atlanta is 60.1 percent to get a top three and 22.4 percent to grab No. 1. The Bulls are at 9.9 percent to finish top three and just 2.8 percent to get the No. 1 overall pick.

No worries you say? After all, the Bulls defied the odds back in 2008, landing the No. 1 pick, despite a 1.7 percent chance. A pick that became Derrick Rose.

Mathematically, the lottery gods have a small chance of smiling down on the Bulls twice.

So what players fall in the No. 8 zip code?

The Bulls are looking at the likes of Mikal Bridges, a Mohamed Bamba, or if they get lucky a Jaren Jackson Jr.

What they have on their side is that New Orleans first-round protected pick, which currently sits at No. 16 overall.

Could they package No. 8 and 16 overall to move up to No. 7 or No. 6 if there’s someone on the board they really like? Absolutely.

But that’s all a wait-and-see.

What’s reality is the tank is dying a slow death.