Tanks for nothing: Bulls guard Zach LaVine isn’t about to sit out more games

Zach LaVine has no idea what next year will actually bring for the Bulls.

The contract extension he signed last summer will undoubtedly keep the guard in red and white for at least the next few years, and while LaVine admittedly likes the direction of the team, the particulars surrounding the 2019-20 season, well, anyone’s guess.

That’s why LaVine said on Thursday that sitting out the rest of this season – even with a right knee that’s a little banged up – isn’t really an option he’s willing to grab onto.

“This is basketball,’’ LaVine said. “It’s my favorite thing to do. What else would I be doing right now? If I can play, I’m going to play. I don’t think there’s no reason for me to sit out if I can play. That’s just not who I am. That’s not what I do. It’s going to be good for the team. We can get our chemistry down, continue to play well, build things for next year, but I’m not somebody that’s going to sit out. If I’m hurt, there’s no reason to try to risk anything. But if I’m not, I’m going to play.’’

After missing the last two games with a strained right patellar, there was growing speculation on Monday that if the knee didn’t react well, why not shut down LaVine for the remainder of the season?

Coach Jim Boylen even had plans to discuss that topic with vice president of basketball operations John Paxson later that day, but that meeting obviously went on hold so they could observe LaVine throughout the week.

With the team leaving for a three-game west coast trip on Thursday, that meeting is on a permanent hold, with LaVine scheduled to play Friday against the Clipper in Los Angeles.

“I’ve already missed enough games I feel like for my career,’’ LaVine, who had left anterior cruciate ligament surgery back in 2017, said. “I missed a whole year and a half because of that. It made me really miss the game of basketball. That’s what I love to do, even in the summer time. I go out there and play basketball, I work out, because that’s just who I am. So I like being on the floor.’’

It doesn’t hurt that LaVine has been ridiculous through most of February and into March, possibly playing some of the best basketball of his career lately.

In his last five games, LaVine averaged 29.8 points, while shooting 48 percent from the field.

“I feel like I’ve played well all year,’’ LaVine said. “I think the main thing, not just being on a roll, you can get on rolls and hot streaks and things like that, but I expect myself to do that. That’s the hard work I put in in the offseason.’’

That’s why his mentality has been play for today, because tomorrow is unknown.

Especially with this roster.

Do the Bulls get lucky in the draft lottery and add Zion Williamson, has Kris Dunn lost his starting point guard spot, who will be the veterans the front office looks to bring in?

All questions that LaVine has no answer for.

What he does feel confident about is that with him back, along with Otto Porter, Lauri Markkanen, and a healthy Wendell Carter Jr., the Bulls should be better than a 19-50 team.

“You can already see how much better we are from the All-Star break,’’ LaVine said. “I feel like that can continue to get better with the time we’ve had with each other going into the offseason and picking up in training camp. I think we can flip around real fast.’’