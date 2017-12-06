Video: Tarik Cohen meets his biggest fan, a 12-year-old cancer patient

Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen is making things happen both on and off the field.

Last week, the Bears welcomed a young cancer patient to their practice and set him up with tickets to their game Sunday against the 49ers.

All Quinn, a 12-year-old battling leukemia, wanted though was to meet his favorite player, Cohen.

.@TarikCohen… Making things happen on and off the field. Tarik Cohen ran in a 61-yard punt return while Quinn, a 12 year old cancer patient, watched from the stands. | Jeff Haynes/Associated Press Twelve-year-old Quinn Lisak who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia attended #DaBears practice last week and had his wish to meet #29 granted.

🐻⬇️, Quinn!

Quinn watched majority of the practice standing on the sideline. Toward the end of practice, Cohen came up to Quinn and invited him to their huddle.

“What do you want us to do one Sunday?” Kyle Long asked.

“Win,” Quinn replied before breaking down the huddle.

Quinn didn’t get what he wanted as the Bears fell to the 49ers 15-14. But he did get a lifelong memory from his favorite player.

In the first half, Cohen scrambled on a punt return and ended up running in the wrong direction before kicking his speed into overdrive down the field and into the end zone. NextGen Stats estimated that Cohen ran a total of 127.4 yards on the 61-yard punt return.

They don't call him The Human Joystick for nothing. According to #nextgenstats, @TarikCohen ran a total of 127.40 yards to score on 61-yard punt return Sunday.

