Video: Tarik Cohen meets his biggest fan, a 12-year-old cancer patient

Bears 12/06/2017, 10:05am
Madeline Kenney
email

Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen is making things happen both on and off the field.

Last week, the Bears welcomed a young cancer patient to their practice and set him up with tickets to their game Sunday against the 49ers.

All Quinn, a 12-year-old battling leukemia, wanted though was to meet his favorite player, Cohen.

Quinn watched majority of the practice standing on the sideline.  Toward the end of practice, Cohen came up to Quinn and invited him to their huddle.

“What do you want us to do one Sunday?” Kyle Long asked.

“Win,” Quinn replied before breaking down the huddle.

Quinn didn’t get what he wanted as the Bears fell to the 49ers 15-14. But he did get a lifelong memory from his favorite player.

In the first half, Cohen scrambled on a punt return and ended up running in the wrong direction before kicking his speed into overdrive down the field and into the end zone. NextGen Stats estimated that Cohen ran a total of 127.4 yards on the 61-yard punt return.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

Is Joe Maddon the Cubs' secret weapon in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes?
Eating right for kidney health
4 shooting suspects arrested during wild funeral procession from city
Rich-guy rumble: Rauner, Pritzker tussle over trusts, transparency