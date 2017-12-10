Tarik Cohen is learning to become a more patient — and better — back

A better block from tight end Dion Sims would have helped rookie running back Tarik Cohen on his reverse against the Vikings but an opening still was there.

Instead, Cohen decided to dance in the backfield.

The result was a four-yard loss on a second-down play from the Vikings’ 39 in the first quarter. It hurt a potential scoring opportunity by putting rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky “behind the sticks,” as offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains says, in a third-and-12 situation. It allowed the Vikings to attack Trubisky with a safety blitz.

“We’re just going to keep telling [Cohen] to trust the play [and] let the play come to you,” Loggains said. “Don’t try to create the touchdown every time.”

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen is tackled against the Vikings. (Getty)

Similar to Trubisky, Cohen still is a rookie who needs real-game experiences. Trubisky needs to understand what throws he can and can’t make; Cohen needs to recognize when it’s acceptable to dance.

As expected, opponents have keyed on Cohen after his early success. He’s a potential game-breaker who is now a part of defense’s game plans. He must be contained – and he has been. Against the Vikings and Packers, Cohen totaled 37 yards on 12 carries.

“People are doing things to not let him be as big a factor, whether it’s the style of run or even the matchups,” coach John Fox said. “People are playing nickel defenses against him. Now, it’s a matter of adjusting. He’ll do that. We’ll do that.”

To improve, coaches are reminding Cohen to be patient, but also decisive.

For a player who is as quick as Cohen, being patient isn’t easy. But plays can require time to develop. He can learn from watching Jordan Howard, who relies more on his vision and patience than speed.

“You got to have [patience],” Cohen said Thursday. “You got to trust the [offensive] line basically and trust the offense because later on in the play, when everybody gets to do their job, that’s really when the big plays are going to happen.

“I wouldn’t say it’s tough, but it’s something I got to get in a habit of, coming from a smaller school [North Carolina A&T], where I was making the plays as soon as I touched the ball. I feel like I can do that. It’s just being confident in the offense.”

In the fourth quarter against the Vikings, Cohen stopped following fullback Michael Burton and guard Kyle Long on a run to their left and missed a gaping hole that developed.

Instead, he tried to cut back. Defensive tackle Tom Johnson grabbed Cohen by his facemask in the backfield, but also was held by guard Josh Sitton.

Seeing that play on film, Cohen thought he missed a big play by trying to make one.

“You just see the opportunity,” Cohen said.

Cohen’s negative run on the reverse is an example of when he needs to be more decisive.

Despite Sims’ failed block on Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, Cohen made Barr miss. He had room to run to his right – the original direction of the reverse.

The gain might have been minimal, but Cohen cut back inside, which allowed Barr to recover and tackle him for a loss.

“You got to know that every play can’t be a big play,” Howard said. “Sometimes you just got to take what you can get.”

The same is true at times for Cohen on his punt returns.

Special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers pointed to Cohen’s three-yard return in the second quarter against the Vikings, where “he goes backwards and spins.”

“But that’s Tarik’s creativity,” Rodgers said. “He’s got ultimate confidence about his ability in the open field.”

And the Bears have it, too.

It’s just a matter of Cohen knowing that big plays can come about in different ways.

“He always responds,” Howard said. “He said, ‘I’m due for a big play.’”