Bears: Tarik Cohen’s 61-yard punt return must be seen to be believed

Tarik Cohen stunned the 49ers — and probably a lot of Bears fans — with this 61-yard punt return for a touchdown Sunday at Soldier Field. Cohen caught the punt at the 40-yard line, retreated to the Bears’ 24-yard line before turning up-field, finding a seam and heading to the end zone to give the Bears a 14-6 lead with 5:49 left in the second quarter.