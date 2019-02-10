Team player Jose Abreu prepares for what could be last season with White Sox

Jose Abreu must be mellowing with age.

Entering the final year of his six-year contract, in his age 32 season, Abreu’s death grip on first base seems to be easing.

He kept a tight hold when the Sox signed Adam LaRoche, a superior defensive first baseman, before the 2015 season. A Gold Glove winner as a Washington National in 2012, LaRoche played in only 48 games at first for the Sox in 2015 mainly because the incumbent didn’t want to budge.

Abreu has always made clear his disdain for designated hitting. And as a two-time All-Star (and the only Sox listed as a top ten player at his position by MLB Network) who never wants a day off, Abreu deserves to be heard on the matter. In his view, he doesn’t fully earn the six-year, $68 million contract he signed Oct. 29, 2013, if he’s not contributing defensively.

Jose Abreu makes a putout at first base in the fourth inning against the National League during the 2018 All-Star Game in Washington DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

But when the Sox traded for first baseman Yonder Alonso on Dec. 15, a similar scenario to LaRoche’s arrival evolved. While Abreu’s defense has improved over the years, Alonso is probably the better choice defensively, the Sox might be better served with Abreu getting more starts as the DH.

General manager Rick Hahn and manager Rick Renteria say he’d will be better served getting off his feet more often. And Abreu, who takes more than his share of beatings with foul balls off his lower extremities, sounds agreeable to more DH time.

“If I’m playing first base or DH, or he’s playing first base or DH, it doesn’t matter,’’ Abreu said through a translator at SoxFest. “What matters is how we can make the team better.’’

Said Hahn: “Jose just wants us to win. He also knows there is benefit from getting off his feet.”

Alonso, a fellow Cuban, has talked to Abreu since the trade, building a bond and advancing an already existent mutual respect. They’ll get to work together soon with spring training starting this week in Arizona.

“He brings a lot of good energy to a team, he knows how to play the game and he has been around the league for a very long time,’’ Abreu said. “He’s going to help us a lot.’’

Perhaps Alonso can help Abreu avoid pulling off an unwanted feat: Finishing in fourth place in the five-team AL Central in all six seasons as a Sox. Abreu’s won-lost record as a Sox is 356-454, almost a hundred games under .500, the best year 2016 at 78-84.

After failing to be good with Abreu, the Sox are rebuilding and just when they’ll be expected to win – Michael Kopech said at SoxFest the Sox’ lofty goal is to win the World Series in 2020 – Abreu won’t be around unless he is signed to an extension.

“I’m just glad to still be a part of the White Sox organization,’’ Abreu said at SoxFest, when asked for the umpteenth time about this possibly being his final season in Chicago. “My mind is on this season. I don’t want to think about what’s going to be after the season.’’

Always the good soldier, Abreu did his part to bring free agent Manny Machado to a team he might not be with much longer by meeting with him in December.

“I just tried to let him know how great this organization is, how much pride we take in baseball and in the community,’’ Abreu said. “If it was up to me, I would try to sign him. I’m just hoping for the best for him and if he wants to sign with us, I’d be one of the most excited guys.”

Almost as seeing his own signature on a new Sox contract perhaps.

“I’m a White Sox, everybody knows how much pride I have to wear this uniform,’’ he said. “And I’m ready for whatever’s going to happen.’’