Tear in Bears OLB Willie Young’s triceps casts season in doubt

Willie Young won’t play Monday, and maybe not anytime soon.

The Bears outside linebacker has a tear in his triceps, a source confirmed Saturday. The injury is significant and could be season-ending.

Young was injured this week. He was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice but did not participate either Friday or Saturday. On Saturday, the Bears ruled him doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Vikings, but coach John Fox said offered little detail.

Initially, Young believed he could try to play through the injury. He had two sacks this season and played on 48 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, serving as the steady veteran opposite Floyd. He had 7 ½ sacks last year.

Bears linebacker Willie Young and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks celebrate a sack. (AP)

The Bears, then, will have to hunt the Vikings’ quarterback with Leonard Floyd, Pernell McPhee and others. But which one? Sam Bradford, who hasn’t played since the season opener because of a left knee injury, was limited in practice Saturday and ruled questionable for the game. If he can’t play, the Vikings will stick with Case Keenum, who has started the last three games.

The Bears signed Young away from the Lions in 2014 and gave him a two-year, $11.05 million extension in July 2016 that runs through 2018. In between, he moved from defensive end to outside linebacker when defensive coordinator Vic Fangio arrived in 2015.

Seeking added outside linebacker depth, the Bears on Friday signed Howard Jones to their practice squad. He played in 20 games with the Buccaneers from 2015-16. In 2015, he had five sacks and five starts. The Bears could promote an outside linebacker to the 53-man roster Sunday.

“You know any time you lose a starter — I think there’s a reason they’re the starter —but, you know, I feel good about our backups,” Fox said Saturday. “I feel good about the replacement people we’ve had in there, you know we’ve got more depth this season than we’ve had in the past. So I feel confident in the people we’ll have out there and the options we have.”

Young’s injury is another significant blow to the Bears’ defense this season. Inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman was placed on IR with a pec injury suffered in Week 1, while his replacement, Nick Kwiatkoski, avoided the designation with a similar, though less serious, injury in Week 2. He hasn’t practiced since and was listed as doubtful for Monday’s game.

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan will miss Monday’s game after being suspended following a violent hit on the Packers’ Davante Adams last week. Adams, who suffered a concussion, traveled with the Packers to Dallas on Saturday.

Center Hroniss Grasu (hand), who was limited in practice, and cornerback Marcus Cooper (back) are questionable for the Vikings game. Fox said Cooper, who did not practice Saturday, “had some back spasms.” The team will assess him further Sunday. Cooper started against the Packers but rotated with Prince Amukamara.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot) practiced in full Saturday and is expected to start.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com