Jets ‘working on a deal’ for QB Teddy Bridgewater: report

The New York Jets are “working on a deal” for young quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, reports NFL Network. An agreement isn’t in place yet but ESPN also reports the two sides are in negotiation after the Jets missed out on their first option, Kirk Cousins, who agreed to a deal with the Vikings Tuesday. Both reports say Bridgewater is now the Jets’ top target.

Bridgewater, 25, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the past four years with the team, but played just one game over the past two seasons due to injury. It became clear his time in Minnesota was done after the franchise agreed to a three-year deal with Cousins.

There were flashes of potential in Bridgewater during his first two seasons in the league. He made the 2015 Pro Bowl after leading the Vikings to an 11-5 record, and at the time, he looked like the team’s long-term starter. But he tore his ACL in 2016, and upon returning to the health, the position had been taken by Case Keenum.

Bridgewater has thrown for 28 touchdowns, 22 interceptions, and 6,150 yards in 30 NFL games. He’s completed 64.7 percent of his passes and posted a 86.3 quarterback rating.