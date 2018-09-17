Temps rising on Cubs in Arizona with Brewers in hot pursuit

PHOENIX – The temperature outside Chase Field reached 108 degrees Monday afternoon as the Cubs arrived to prepare for the opener of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks

But even closing the stadium roof, which dropped the temp by more than 20 degrees inside, did little to lower the heat on an injury-depleted, road-fatigued Cubs team in the middle of a too-close-for-comfort division race.

“This is the great thing about a pennant race,” said team president Theo Epstein, whose mere, rare presence on the road suggested the gravity of the moment. “You’ve just got to find a way to win.

“This is what you play for – 2½-game lead with two weeks to go,” Epstein added. “It’s awesome. We’re in a spot right now where we’re not hitting, and we’re facing some adversity with the schedule and some injuries, but that doesn’t matter.

“Ten years from now you don’t remember that. You just remember if you’ve got a flag flying or not.”

Ten days from now they should have a much better idea how feasible that is.

On this day, a half-game of their lead already was gone by the time Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks retired the first nine Diamondbacks he faced – the second-place Brewers scoring more against the Reds in one day than the Cubs did the last three for an 8-0 victory.

Monday marked the 28th consecutive game day for the Cubs during a 30-scheduled-games-in-30-days grind. They were 16-10 in that stretch, including rainouts – despite going just 4-5 and averaging 2.6 runs over the past nine.

Over that monthlong span, the Cubs have had back-to-back series without traveling only once: last month when they played the Reds and Mets at home.

“Give our guys a lot of credit,” manager Joe Maddon said. “They’ve not complained. We’ve fought through it, and I’m really proud of how we’ve handled it.”

Once they return home after Wednesday’s night game, the Cubs’ final 10 games all are in Chicago, including three against the White Sox on the South Side.

Meanwhile, right-fielder Jason Heyward (hamstring) was available for the first time in almost three weeks as the Cubs faced All-Star left-hander Patrick Corbin in the series opener against the D-Backs and is expected back in the starting lineup Tuesday.

And first-half closer Brandon Morrow (elbow) could be ready to pitch in a game this week for the first time since July 15 – though his effectiveness, durability and potential to return to the closer role in the next month is anything but certain.

But whether the Cubs will rediscover some kind of consistent hitting production in time for a late surge, and how they’ll finish games with leads, remains anybody’s guess.

“We have a resilient group of guys, and we’ve found some creative ways to win ballgames recently,” said Epstein, who seemed reluctant to talk about the fatigue factor at this point in the season.

“We have a mentally strong, mentally tough group,” he said when asked about fatigue. “It’s not being talked about privately. It’s not an excuse. It could contribute to things, but it’s not an excuse. You don’t get a do-over. We have to deal with it. … It’ll be something really nice to overcome. That’s the way I look at it.”

As for the duct-taped bullpen that lost backup closer Pedro Strop to a hamstring injury Thursday, Epstein bristled at the idea they were in dire relief straits.

“I think the quality of our bullpen is being overlooked here,” he said. “It’d be real nice if we could be one of those tams that has the best bullpen ERA in the league — oh, wait, that’s us. By, like, a third of a run.

“And it’s more than one or two guys. We’ve had a deep group all year. … Obviously, we’ve missed Brandon and we’re missing Stropy right now, but our pen is more than just one or two guys.

“Yeah, it’s not exactly the way we drew it up. But we have quality relievers out there who are unafraid, and going right at guys, making quality pitches. We feel confident they’re going to protect leads. It’s just a matter of getting those leads.”