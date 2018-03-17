Ramblers stun third-seeded Tennessee 63-62 to advance to Sweet 16

DALLAS — Loyola did it again.

The Ramblers, a scrappy, undersized Missouri Valley Conference team, stunned third-seeded Tennessee, 63-62, Saturday, which means Loyola is on its way to its first Sweet Sixteen since 1985.

Coming out of a timeout, Clayton Custer hit a jumper, which bounced straight up off the rim before falling through and gave Loyola a one-point lead.

But unlike Donte Ingram’s last-second shot, Custer’s basket left 3.6 seconds on the clock, giving Tennessee plenty of time to respond.

Members of the Loyola Ramblers bench celebrate in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

But Tennessee’s Hail Mary of a shot rimmed out.

The entire bench swarmed the court in near disbelief. Loyola somehow managed to pull off their second-straight upset against ranked opponents.

The Ramblers, which led by as many as 10 points in the second half, fell apart in the last two minutes of the game.

Tennessee went on a 14-2 run, which was capped off by Grant Williams sinking a jumper and drawing a foul. He made the free throw and with 10.5 seconds on the clock, Tennessee led 62-61.

Coach Porter Moser called a timeout to reconfigure his team and draw out a plan. Custer’s clutch shot saved the day for the Ramblers and wrote another happy ending in the Loyola Cinderella story.

The Ramblers knew their game against a talented Southeastern Conference team was going to be a “dogfight.”

Tennessee punched Loyola in the mouth at the beginning of the game.

Tennessee junior Admiral Schofield singlehandedly dominated Loyola in the first four minutes. He scored a quick 11 points, which was capped off with a massive breakaway dunk in front of Loyola’s fan section.

Tennessee sat comfortably with a nine-point lead. But Schofield, a Zion-Benton alum who Moser once recruited to come to Loyola, ran into foul trouble early on and was pulled from the rotation for a good chunk of the first half.

Losing Schofield was the Volunteers second loss of the day. Kyle Alexander was pulled from the lineup and sidelined for the game with a bruised hip.

With two of Tennessee strongest players out, the Ramblers took full advantage of the opportunity at hand. Loyola went on a 13-7 run with Schofield off the court.

The Ramblers dominated the last 15:37 of the first half, outscoring the Volunteers 23-10.

Loyola, who was 20-0 when leading at the half this season heading into Saturday’s game, led 29-25 after the first 20 minutes — a deadly position for the Volunteers, who were 3-4 this season when trailing at the half.

Loyola has now won four of its last five games against Southeastern Conference opponents with the most recent one. And the Ramblers have won three-straight contests versus ranked opponents.

Tennessee dropped to 0-4 against Valley opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m blessed to coach these guys,” Moser said. “They’ve just been resilient. They just keep coming back and we’re greedy.

“I knew going into this tournament, that they weren’t just happy to be in. And none of us were … We believe we’re good and we believe that we came here to compete and win. Nothing has changed.”

