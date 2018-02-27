Texas AD apologizes after prep baseball player pretends to shoot opponents

VICTORIA, Texas — A South Texas school district has apologized for the actions of a baseball player who used a bat as a fake gun to simulate a sniper shooting at opposing players from the dugout.

Victoria Independent School District Athletic Director Leonard McAngus said this week that the player’s behavior during a game Friday was “inappropriate.”

The Victoria East High School player, who was not in uniform, used athletic tape and items resembling a cartridge and gun handles to make the bat resemble a rifle.

A spectator told the Victoria Advocate that the player at one point sprawled on the ground as if he were a sniper.

The spectator, retired U.S. Border Patrol agent Manny Perez, says the behavior was unseemly in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.