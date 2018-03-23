The 900 club? Cubs expect big things out of young, improving core of hitters

MESA, Ariz. – As much as it seems like the Cubs struggled much of last season, without a position player making the All-Star team, they return six players who hit 20 homers last year.

The shortstop hit 20 the year before that. Two others have a combined four 20-homer seasons.

And they scored more runs than anyone in the league besides the Rockies.

“Pretty much everybody in our lineup could hit 25 home runs, and if that happens that would be pretty special,” said 2016 MVP Kris Bryant, who has averaged 31 in his three big-league seasons. “I got goose bumps [thinking about it]. Whoever’s leading off could be a 30-homer leadoff guy – that would be pretty impressive.”

Kris Bryant expects to be sharing a lot of high fives in the dugout with other Cubs hitters this year.

Bryant said that even before season-opening leadoff man Ian Happ led off Friday’s game with his sixth homer of the spring.

“It’s wild to think we have that kind of lineup,” said starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks.

A young lineup of already successful hitters returning en masse for another year of experience is a big reason why the Cubs had big ideas for their 2018 chances even before landing four-time All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish as spring training opened last month.

They scored 822 runs a year ago with Kyle Schwarber struggling as a leadoff hitter and spending time in the minors; with shortstop Addison Russell struggling on and off the field before missing two months with an injury; and with catcher Willson Contreras going down with a hamstring injury in August just as he had become the hottest hitter in the league.

Now they’re all healthy, and those three are among a roster of Cubs hitters looking comfortable, confident raking as they enter the final few days before opening the season against the tanking Miami Marlins and their suspect pitching.

“There’s no reason why that cannot continue,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s not like this is an anomaly moment. It’s not like we’ve never played this well before. It’s not like we’ve never played with this kind of energy before. We’ve done all those things.

“And now it’s a group that’s been together and coming off a little bit more rest and really focused and motivated for this year. I really anticipate what you see right now to continue.”

Maddon hasn’t asked his analytics pals in the team’s “geek department” to run projections on what this lineup might do with the second-year Happ influencing it all season and another year of collective experience possibly providing a boost.

Could they be the first National League team to score 900 runs since steroid testing? The 2003 Braves (907) were the last in the league to do it.

Of course, if the revamped pitching staff stays healthy this year, it probably won’t matter whether last year’s scoring numbers improve at all over the next six months.

But it didn’t stop one wide-eyed young reporter from asking Bryant if the Cubs might have as many as eight MVP candidates this season.

Bryant didn’t smirk, much less laugh.

“A lot of guys on our team could be the best players on some of the other teams around the league if they were on those teams,” Bryant said. “That would be something if we had eight MVP candidates, but I don’t think it’s out of the question.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com