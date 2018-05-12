The Bears’ big bet on G James Daniels is also one on their offensive line guru

Having coached college kids all decade before returning to the Bears as an offensive line coach, Harry Hiestand knows the importance of explaining why.

James Daniels, the Bears’ first of two second-round picks, can appreciate it.

“When we were doing drills and individual (work), he actually takes the time to talk about each individual drill and why hold your hands this certain way, or why your feet are this way,” Daniels said Saturday before the second of three rookie minicamp practices. “I really appreciate with how detailed he was in every single drill we did. …

“It just makes things easier — if a coach tells you to do a drill and he doesn’t explain what’s the point of doing the drill, you’re like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ So when he explains every single point in the drill and how it translates over to the field, I think that’s really helpful.”

James Daniels was the Bears' first of two second-round picks. (AP)

It’s easy for people of a certain age to roll their eyes — Millennials, amiright? — but the fact remains: at the college level, and now the pros, players want to know the rationale behind their actions. Coaches can no longer give the stock parenting answer: because I said so.

“I mean, I’m not sure if that’s a generational thing, but personally, it just makes sense,” Daniels said. “If you’re just taught to do something, just do it, you’re like, ‘Why am I doing that?’

“Where it’s like, stoplights — like, why do you stop at stoplights? Just simple stuff like that. I mean, if you go through the stoplight, you’re going to get killed.”

There might be no more perfect person on the planet to explain the whats and why-fors of the NFL that Hiestand, the offensive line guru who was head coach Matt Nagy’s first hire in January.

When the Bears drafted Daniels No. 39 overall, they bet big on the Iowa lineman — but also on his coach. At 20, Daniels is the youngest player on the Bears’ roster. Iowa produces offensive linemen the way it does soybeans, and the Bears are intrigued to see what happens when they combine the Hawkeyes’ pedigree with Hiestand’s post-graduate expertise.

Daniels won’t turn 21 until September, making him younger in his rookie year than Hiestand’s prized pupil, guard Quenton Nelson, was in his last year with the Irish. Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey, who was drafted No. 9 overall by the 49ers, played his final college season at age 23.

“To have a guy like coach Hiestand, who deals with these guys on an everyday basis in college — and coming from the backgrounds they come from, they’re kids,” Nagy said. “And we’re turning these guys into men. It’s definitely a benefit to have Harry here. He understands it. It will be really neat to see how that relationship grows over time.”

The Bears are making it easier on Daniels, who played mostly center in college, by beginning his career at left guard. He doesn’t have to make defensive calls or snap the ball, allowing him to focus on simply blocking the man in front of him.

At 6-4, Daniels carries 310 pounds easily. The Bears haven’t asked him to gain weight yet, but could. Nagy said Daniels will only get stronger with age. He described his college tape as having finesse, but that wasn’t a pejorative.

“You like to have that nasty in the O-line guys,” he said, “And he’s got it.”

Ask Daniels about the biggest change in his first week at Halas Hall, and he says, simply, that, “after I’m done I don’t have to go to class later.”

There’s ample time, then, to learn Hiestand’s terminology.

“The same blocking combinations we call one thing at Iowa,” he said “It’s the exact same combination but it’s called something else.

“It’s just hard to translate those words over, and things like that.”