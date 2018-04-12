THE BIGS: Watch video of Cubs veteran Jason Heyward talking about his approach

You probably think his batting average is too low. Or maybe you think his $23 million average annual salary is a bit on the hefty side. There’s certainly been no shortage of criticism for Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward.

But when you look at the big picture, there’s also no doubt that over the last three seasons, he has been instrumental to the Cubs’ success. Four straight Gold Glove awards and five overall in his eight-year career have made it damn near impossible to leave him out of Joe Maddon’s daily lineup, regardless of his offensive production.

So, as we settle into this young season, one thing that should be on every Cubs fans’ list of things to do this year is to recognize “J-Hey” for his approach to the game that’s earned him his manager’s patience and trust, and stop the couch-coaching and pocket-watching when it comes to No. 22.

We caught up with Jason before Thursday’s afternoon matchup with the Pirates to give you a closer look at the man behind the glove and talked about the everyday approach to his five-time Gold Glove-winning career, what the toughest part of finding a feel for the game early in the season is, how he’s

handled the Cubs’ staff changes, Wednesday night’s offensive explosion against the Pirates and if he notices any similarities between this season’s team and the 2016 World Series champions.

Watch the video and get to know “J-Hey” as we’ve gotten to know him.