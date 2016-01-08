The Blackhawks and Bulls are riding a historic dual streak

It’s a good time to be a sports fan in Chicago. The Bears are, mercifully, done and both the Blackhawks and Bulls are riding a win streak.

In fact, it’s the first time that the city’s two winter tenants have both been on a streak like this at the same time since the early 90s.

#Bulls (6) & #Blackhawks (5) have concurrent regular season streaks of 5+ wins. Last time that happened was March 1991 . — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) January 8, 2016

The Bulls won their sixth straight game Thursday night at home against the Boston Celtics. The Blackhawks will have an opportunity to match that number Friday night at home against the Buffalo Sabres.

The last time the two teams were streaking like this, both teams had the same championship hopes that this year’s squads have. The 1990-91 Bulls would go on to win the first of their six championships in the decade led by Michael Jordan. The Blackhawks would fall short in the playoffs after finishing first in the Norris division. One year later, however, they reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Both teams have used their streak to climb up the playoff ladder. The Bulls are currently the second best team in the Eastern Conference while the Blackhawks are now second in their division.