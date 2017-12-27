The Bryants surprise Jessica’s mom with a new car for Christmas

The Bryants gifted Jessica's mom with a new Jeep for Christmas. | Jessica Bryant/Twitter

Kris Bryant and his wife, Jessica, went above and beyond for Jessica’s mother for Christmas.

The two, who married in January, gifted the Cubs third baseman’s mother-in-law with a new Jeep.

Jessica shared a video of her mother opening the gift on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, and it’s very heartwarming.

“We can never say thank you enough for all the sacrifices you have made. Merry Christmas mom,” Jessica captioned the video.

Her mom gets teary-eyed and was in disbelief when she found a key fob in a white box.

We can never say thank you enough for all the sacrifices you have made. Merry Christmas mom💛 pic.twitter.com/Bf24cZFjgp — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) December 26, 2017

Jessica is heard in the video encouraging her mom to go outside and check out the new car. After they open up the front door, her mom retreated back inside to give Jessica and Kris hugs.

“Merry Christmas,” Jessica said.

“I put the bow on the grill,” Kris joked.

Nice gift and nice bow.

