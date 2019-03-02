The Bulls and Hawks played a game for the rebuild ages on Friday: The aftermath

The third-highest scoring game in NBA history with 329 combined points, four players with at least 53 minutes played, and a ridiculous 108 three-point attempts between the two teams.

The 168-161 quadruple overtime win for the Bulls on Friday night was one for the record books, as well as one for the rebuild.

“To be honest, it’s a hard game to absorb,’’ coach Jim Boylen said afterward, looking half exhausted, half relieved to get the road win over Atlanta. “There’s a lot going on.’’

More than Boylen could imagine.

The Dive

With 4:27 left in regulation, reserve Wayne Selden dove on the floor for a loose ball, leading to a Zach LaVine basket.

“Those plays that Wayne did? That makes me want to play again. It does something to your nervous system. It makes you want to go out and dive on somebody.’’ – Boylen

The “Finnisher’’

Lauri Markkanen mysteriously disappeared late in regulation and into the first three overtimes, still finishing with 31 points and 17 rebounds.

“I wouldn’t say I had the flu … something was bothering me in the first half … We were joking that NBA stands for No Boys Allowed, so you gotta man-up and play the game. When I put my jersey on it doesn’t matter how you feel you’ve gotta perform and that’s what I did.’’ – Markkanen

The Professional

The Bulls are now 6-2 in games Otto Porter has played, and it was Porter that saved them in regulation, making three free throws with 0.4 seconds left to continue the marathon.

“The second [free throw] felt kind of … I felt the ball on the ridges. I don’t like shooting on the ridges. I kind of felt it a little bit, but I was able to knock it in.’’ – Porter

The Future WWE Heel

Robin Lopez played his part, finishing with 11 points and a plus-19 in plus/minus, but his moment of the night came when he tried to draw the technical on Alex Len by suddenly diving face first onto the court when Len touched his head. It was reviewed and denied.

“A little bit of gamesmanship I think. Just trying to life up to that savvy veteran tag, that savvy veteran title.’’ – Lopez

The Old Man

At 42 years old, Vince Carter played just under 45 minutes and scored 13 points.

“I was talking to him and I was like, ‘How in the heck are you still out here, man?’ He was like, ‘I don’t even know.’ I think he said his legs were numb, he couldn’t feel them, but that’s like Superman out there … 42, like wow, not too many people can do that.’’ – Porter

The Kid

Rookie Trae Young finished with 49 points and 16 assists to become the first rookie in NBA history to post that stat line.

“I thought he was All-Pro tonight, man. Gotta give him credit. We blitzed him. We switched him. We threw the kitchen sink at him pretty much.’’ – Boylen

The Newest Recruit

Zach LaVine hasn’t always been on board the Boylen army, but with the offense opening up and five wins in their last six games, guess who is coming around?

“Just a trust factor [between us]. You have to learn to trust people and know what they want and how things are going to go. I think we’re getting in a good groove and we’re getting to know each other.’’ – LaVine

The Epilogue

LaVine set a new career high with 47 points, but fell a rebound and assist shy of his first career triple-double in 55-plus minutes of work.

“I can’t get that triple-double … We were just trying to get the win. It was nothing other than that. Otto was staying in my ear talking about, ‘Come on, let’s keep doing it.’ Because at one point, you know, you’re just like, ‘Man, this game is going too long.’ I’m just glad we pulled it out.’’ – LaVine