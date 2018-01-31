The Bulls are hoping that Zach LaVine’s high-flying act finds some consistency

PORTLAND – There have been serious glimpses of greatness by Zach LaVine through his first eight games.

Just not enough, and definitely not consistent enough.

Fred Hoiberg was hoping that it’s about to change on this three-game road trip.

“The good thing is we’ve had two days of practice and we’ve played a lot,’’ the coach said on Wednesday, in discussing life for LaVine since Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee.

Two practices that LaVine really needed, considering he entered the game against Portland just 5-for-28 in his last two games, looking indecisive on what he’s trying to accomplish on the offensive end.

Hoiberg’s hope is LaVine will be in attack mode, and do so consistently, as he works his way back from February surgery to repair a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

“We’ve gone up and down, had really good scrimmage situations with our team,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ve had good competitive, hard practices the last two days, and Zach needs that. He needs to continue to get reps with our guys so that he can get used to them, they can get used to him as we move forward.

“We need him to use his athletic talents to get out and run and hopefully get something easy by attacking the basket. We can’t settle for those tough, contested shots, which we’re taking too many. Not just Zach, but everybody as a whole. We need Zach to progress and hopefully continue to get his rhythm back, get his timing back.’’

Before the recent two-game rut, LaVine was coming off back-to-back games in which he combined to go 15-for-30 from the field.

Short-handed

Kris Dunn stayed back in Chicago, dealing with an illness, according to Hoiberg. It was the sixth consecutive game he’s missed since he fell on his face against Golden State and went into the concussion protocol. Hoiberg was still unsure on when and if Dunn would rejoin the team.

As for the other key piece missing, Lauri Markkanen was away from the team for personal reasons. The hope was to have him at some point on this trip, but that also remained uncertain.

With Dunn and Markkanen absent, that meant the Bulls were two starters down and missing almost 29 points per game between the two.