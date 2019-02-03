The Bulls are showing an unrealistic assessment of their roster at the deadline

There should be no untouchables.

Not on a 12-win team.

But these are the Bulls, led by a front office that far too often has fallen in love with its own roster, and in some cases, on an unrealistic level.

The Sun-Times confirmed a report that with the trade deadline approaching on Feb.7, the Bulls have made it clear league-wide that Lauri Markkanen and rookie Wendell Carter Jr. are as close to untouchable as it comes. Obviously, a blockbuster package from an opposing front office could always change that, but according to a source, talks like that haven’t even materialized enough to gain traction.

That means that in Year 2 of the rebuild, general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson have identified two keepers. The rest of the roster? Up for debate with 29 games left.

Here’s how the key members of the roster should actually be viewed:

UNTOUCHABLES

None.

KEEPERS

Markkanen – The talent is still fully untapped, as the 7-foot unicorn continues to get comfortable with his teammates, but more importantly, gets more comfortable in being an assertive offensive force.

He is the one player on the roster that is a mismatch for opposing coaches, and is seemingly only slowed down when his own teammates ignore him in offensive sets.

Can he be traded? Absolutely, if it involves a proven superstar to build around.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Carter – The 19-year-old rookie showed a physicality and a willingness to play defense not seen by many in his draft class. He displayed surprising footwork when switched onto a guard, and enough offense to make him a perfect fit alongside Markkanen.

The season-ending thumb surgery was a blow, but again, the Bulls would have to get a superstar talent in return for a package involving Carter on the trade front.

WORKS FOR NOW

Zach LaVine – On this current Bulls roster, LaVine is the best offensive player they have. On a playoff team, however, he’s a third or fourth option at best. He’s a streaky scorer, and still has problems staying focused defensively, especially off-the-ball.

He’s definitely a key block for this rebuild now, but is a player the Bulls have to listen to if a trade for an All-Star caliber player were to come up, especially one that is a more consistent threat from the outside.

Bobby Portis – A streak scorer who brings energy and does whatever is asked of him? Those aren’t easy to find in the NBA, and that’s why Portis’ injury problems this season have crippled the Bulls bench.

Portis is not a starter on a playoff team, but he would be a welcomed piece to any NBA bench because of his intangibles. The question will be at what price? Portis will be a restricted free agent, and it will be interesting to see what price the market sets on him.

Chandler Hutchison – The rookie showed flashes as a solid wing defender, and even displayed a bit of offense. The ceiling is still cloudy on him because of his inexperience, but definitely worth watching his development.

Kris Dunn – The growing opinion on Dunn from NBA scouts is he can play 10 more years in the Association as a defensive stopper and irritant, but do so coming off the bench. Look for the Bulls to address the point guard spot either in the draft or free agency this summer.

Denzel Valentine – Injuries have completely clouded what he is, as the 2019-20 season is sink or swim.

TRADE ‘EM OR PREPARE THE BUYOUT

Jabari Parker – Quietly, the front office knows this was a $20-million mistake, as they plan to move away from Parker in either a trade or waiting for the summer to decline the option for next season. It’s still amazing, however, that the many flaws in his game were completely ignored in the decision process to bring him home. A scouting failure on all fronts.

Robin Lopez – The perfect veteran throughout this entire circus, and frankly a guy that deserves better than how he was treated. The Bulls needed Lopez way more than he’s needed them, and they should reward him by either trading him or buying him out so he can go to a contender.