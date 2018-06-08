The Bulls are suddenly back in the point guard market as the June draft nears

The idea of Trae Young in a Bulls uniform has the organization smiling.

Well, the business side of the organization.

Young checks the boxes of “sexy pick’’ as far as marketing and ticket sales departments go, just because of the idea that someone has to be the next Steph Curry someday.

The basketball side of the Bulls?

That’s where Young will really have to impress in his upcoming workout. As of now, the book on Young is too small – he measured at 6-foot and change at the combine without shoes on – and while he added muscle since an early exit out of the NCAA Tournament, he’s still not ready for the physicality of the NBA.

Yes, he changes the geometry of the floor because of his long-range shooting, but a source said the Bulls were more impressed with his play-making when they scouted him this season than his ability to pull up from 30 feet and hit shots.

But the bigger question has to be why is Young even in the discussion these days?

After all, he would be a defensive liability for a Bulls team that already far too often looks allergic to defense, and they have a young point guard in Kris Dunn.

There’s the rub.

Multiple sources told the Sun-Times this week that the Bulls coaching staff and front office have been less than impressed with Dunn’s early summer work habits so far, which is a far cry from the player they acquired from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade last offseason.

Dunn was a workout warrior right after his rookie campaign came to an end for the Timberwolves, and when he was dealt those workout habits came with him in the trade. With his second season in the books, however, he has been “shortcutting’’ his way through May and the early parts of June, enough so that the idea of a drafting a point guard in the June 21 NBA Draft is back in play.

Whether this information is being leaked to light a fire under Dunn or they now have some serious concerns with him, the last thing the staff wants in the locker room with this rebuild is players suddenly feeling entitled.

Zach LaVine had to have a talking to about that during the season, especially as far as his leadership role was concerned, and now a similar message is being sent to Dunn.

One source said that it wasn’t a problem yet, but the team wanted to make sure that it doesn’t spiral in that direction.

And Young isn’t the only point guard being put under a draft microscope by the Bulls, either.

The idea of Collin Sexton isn’t far-fetched, especially because of his ferocity on the defensive side of the ball and his no-fear attitude on the court. Sexton would also help cover up LaVine’s defensive issues when Dunn needs a breather on the bench and LaVine is handling the ball.

Ideally, Dunn was just easing his way into the offseason workouts and will get back to himself, allowing the Bulls to actually address their real need in the draft, grabbing a small forward with the No. 7 pick overall.

They have the medicals on Michael Porter Jr. and the back surgery he underwent this past season, and Villanova forward Mikal Bridges was in the Advocate Center this week for a personal workout.

While the Bulls liked what they saw from Bridges for the most part, there were a few red flags as far as his mental toughness that came up. Whether that was nerves or just a bad day at the office for the versatile forward, that’s for the organization to decide.