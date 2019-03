The Bulls backcourt is hoping they have solved the Trae Young express – for now

ATLANTA – For now, it’s the Trae Young formula.

Will it work on Sunday when the Bulls host the Hawks in the unusual NBA home-and-home, back-to-back matchup? That remains to be seen, but it’s all about physicality when taking on the fifth overall pick.

A game plan both Kris Dunn and Ryan Arcidiacono seem to take great joy in when facing off against Young.

“That’s what I tried to do in the Summer League with him as well, but you can see his development, how well he’s playing,’’ Arcidiacono said of Young on Friday. “He’s such a good passer. I think that’s what really separates him is his passing ability. He knows teams are trying to pressure him in ball screens, so being physical with him, try and not let him get to his spots, not make direct passes, can help defend what he does.’’

Arcidiacono not only unleashed that game plan on him in Las Vegas over the summer, but the first time they met in the regular season.

Dunn was out with a bad knee, so Arcidiacono got the nod and did a number on Young in the 97-85 win, holding him to 3-for-12 shooting and 13 points.

Young’s team got the laugh in the rematch, blowing the Bulls out back on Jan. 23 by 20, but a healthy Dunn held Young to five points on 1-for-12 shooting. Young did have 12 assists, but the Bulls backcourt tried to make him feel every play he made.

What caught Arcidiacono’s eye, however, is Young has seemed to adjust to physical play the last month. The 20-year-old came into the third meeting of the year with the Bulls averaging a ridiculous 23.3 points per game, as well as dishing out 9.3 assists through the month of February.

“Oh, you can see it,’’ Arcidiacono said of Young adjusting to the physicality. “He’s been coached well and he’s made the adjustment to the NBA game. He might have a smaller frame, but he’s been showing no fear taking it in the paint, and he’s drawing fouls. You can tell he’s different than earlier this season, and he’s doing a great job right now.’’

Well, at least until Dunn and Arcidiacono got their hands on him, as Young ended Friday’s first half with 10 points, but he had to work for them on 3-for-9 shooting.

Not a real surprise with Dunn starting off on him.

The Bulls brought Young in for a pre-draft workout over the summer, and there were more than a few whispers that Dunn didn’t appreciate that in the slightest. Especially after the Bulls front office fell all over itself insisting how Dunn was their guy moving forward earlier in the offseason.

Staying put

With the Robin Lopez no longer a buyout candidate after the Friday deadline, the veteran can push forward with one less distraction for the remainder of the season.

Not that this was much of a distraction for him in the first place, considering he didn’t demand a buyout and the Bulls kept a very open dialogue with him throughout.

“A buyout was never talked about,’’ coach Jim Boylen said. “That’s what [the front office was] telling me. I was telling RoLo two weeks before the trade deadline that I cared for him and I would tell him if something was going on. There was never anything going on.’’

The Bulls have indicated they would like Lopez back next season, but that remains to be seen if Lopez – a free agent this summer – would want to return to a lesser role.