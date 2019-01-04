The Bulls’ ‘Core Three’ finally flexed some muscle, but Pacers get last laugh

John Paxson wasn’t going sugarcoat the remaining 43 games of the regular season.

The Bulls’ VP of basketball operations was asked the importance of their core three – Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine – not only playing together, but finally starting to grow together, and pulled no punches with his response on Friday.

“Very important … It’s really important,’’ Paxson said. “We need to see growth. We need to see how they play. We’re a month into Jim [Boylen’s] tenure now, and I think they understand what’s expected. So we’re going to go out on the road here [next week]. That’s a good time for a young team to get together. They’re going to be hard games. We just need to see development. That’s going to be a big key.’’

That development took some solid steps in the 119-116 overtime loss against the Pacers, whether it was back-to-back clutch three-pointers by LaVine to even send it to overtime, Markkanen’s acrobatic baskets in the lane during the overtime, or Dunn’s ridiculous one-handed dunk over Indiana big man Myles Turner with 1:12 left in the extra session.

In the end, however, the core three’s coming out party was broken up by Victor Oladipo banking in a 28-footer with 1.2 seconds left to help the Pacers improve to 26-12.

LaVine did throw in a prayer that would have tied the game at the horn, but it went to replay and was waived off.

“Everybody had it going,’’ Dunn said of the performance. “There have been multiple games where [the core three] kind of had it, but this was one of those games where all three played at a high level. It’s just tough that we couldn’t come up with the win.’’

Not for a lack of effort, as Dunn finished with 16 points and 17 assists, Markkanen had 27 points, and LaVine led the Bulls with 31 points.

“That’s how we have to compete every night,’’ Boylen said. “They made one more play than we did.’’

Opening up the offense, as Boylen promised he would, helped, especially with the Bulls shooting 28 three-pointers – the most since Boylen took over from Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3.

“A lot of good things,’’ Boylen said. “I’m thankful they played well together, I’m thankful we had great moments, but I just want us to stay greedy and keep trying to play for each other. Tonight showed some signs of our work paying off.’’

The B.P. update

Injured big man Bobby Portis (right ankle) continued his rode back on Friday, as the key reserve came out of Thursday’s full-contact practice with no setbacks, worked out during the Friday shootaround, and was scheduled to go through another full-contact practice on Saturday.

The hope was to have Portis available possibly Sunday, but definitely for the five-city West Coast trip beginning on Wednesday in Portland.

“It does look good [for Sunday],’’ Boylen said. “I’m not going to bank on it, but … ‘’

Portis has only played in nine games this season because of knee and ankle injuries.

New-look leadership committee?

Veteran Robin Lopez said the meeting was still pending, but as far as the vacancy left in the players’ leadership committee, his nomination was for Dunn.

The original committee – which was established last month – was made up of LaVine, Markkanen, Lopez, Portis and Justin Holiday, who was traded Thursday.