The Bulls defense is a real mess right now as a search for a quick fix continues

Robin Lopez hesitated as he tried to pick out the word to best describe his team’s defense as of late.

“Quiet,’’ was the safe word the Bulls big man chose.

His coach went a much different path. Safe wasn’t on Fred Hoiberg’s mind.

“Awful,’’ Hoiberg insisted, following a fourth loss in their last five games late Saturday night. “We were awful.’’

Not that anyone associated with the team should be surprised.

Defense was an issue in the preseason, and now halfway through the regular season it remains problem 1A on most nights. Even in wins.

Forget the fact that the Bulls entered Sunday tied for 23rd in points allowed with 107.9 per game. Just look at the last week. They set a franchise record with four straight games of allowing 124 points or more, and have allowed at least 30 points in five of their last six quarters played.

Start the excuse line here.

“I do think our communication is a problem at times,’’ Lopez said. “I do think we have times where it’s a little quiet out there, where when we’re at our best we’re talking very well.’’

It’s more than just a lack of communication, however. It’s young players still trying to learn the league and the tendencies of opposing players, and it’s also young players trying to do too much at times.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily taking plays off,’’ veteran Justin Holiday said of the defense. “It’s just literally doing the little things and the basics every time is sometimes the hard thing to do. Because a guy might be so athletic, so fast, that he thinks he can get a stop just by pure ability. Sometimes that might be the case where it’s, ‘OK, I’m cool and I’m just going to get this stop,’ but you have to do the basics.

“We have to do the things we know every day. There’s a reason they’re put into the game plan. That’s the hardest thing to grasp and get every time down.’’

The Bulls did change their defensive philosophy going into the season. While the defensive end is a group effort by the coaching staff, associate head coach Jim Boylen is the face of that defense.

According to several former Bulls players, early on Boylen’s defense was often too confusing and wasn’t consistent from game to game. When the team did have successful defensive games it was often because they went back and used the defense run by former coach Tom Thibodeau.

Not only did that not sit well with Boylen, but once Jimmy Butler – the last student of Thibodeau’s teachings – was traded in the summer, Boylen quickly wanted his thumbprint on this year’s defense. A thumbprint that so far has been rather smeared.

“Our defense obviously has taken a hit,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re working on getting back that defensive intensity. And you have to have that for 48 minutes. That overall consistency on that end has to improve.’’

According to Hoiberg, the turnaround needs to start with point guard Kris Dunn. Dunn prides himself on that end of the ball, and the hope is that if Dunn leads in that department the rest will follow.

“It always starts with your point guard,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ll get some practice time here in the next few weeks, which we haven’t had a lot of, to hopefully address some of the issues.’’

Until then Dunn is all in on trying to be the player that starts turning the defense around.

“I’ll take that,’’ Dunn said. “I feel like I can be an elite defender in this league. I’m going to take on that challenge.’’