The Bulls front office remains active in talks with the trade deadline nearing

Fred Hoiberg wanted to concentrate on the players actually on his roster Wednesday afternoon.

Trade rumors and speculation?

The Bulls coach continued doing his best bob and weave on those topics.

With the NBA trade deadline expiring Thursday at 2 p.m., like he has since Nikola Mirotic was traded last week to New Orleans, Hoiberg admitted that VP of basketball John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman have remained busy working the phones, but details of what was being discussed weren’t trickling down his way.

That seemed just fine with Hoiberg.

“There’s always a sense of relief when the trade deadline passes, especially when you hear as many rumors as there are, most of which are false,’’ Hoiberg said. “You just try to do what you can control and worry about what you can control, and that’s playing hard and keeping yourself prepared and keeping yourself ready. Our guys have done a good job with that.’’

A source reiterated that the Bulls have remained active in trying to land more draft assets, and that’s why guard Jameer Nelson – acquired in the Mirotic deal – remained off limits to the media, with the hope that his expiring contract can be packaged with the likes of a Robin Lopez or Jerian Grant.

Hoiberg, who was an assistant general manager with the Timberwolves before coaching, knows a little bit about how the trade deadline usually works.

“Everybody lies up until the last 24 hours, then things start to get serious,’’ Hoiberg said. “Every team in the league right now, they’re doing their due diligence, they’re making calls to see if there’s something they can do to help the team as far as the future is concerned. Everybody’s making calls right now, but usually what happens is nothing ends up going through.

“Still, as a player, really from all perspectives — being a player in this situation, being in the front office, now as a coach — just go out and worry about what you can control. At the end of the day, when that day does pass, it really is a sense of relief.’’

Not the only relief Hoiberg was hoping for.

During the current seven-game losing streak, guard Kris Dunn (concussion) missed all of it, while big man Lauri Markkanen (birth of his son) missed the recent three-game road trip.

Markkanen was back in the mix, and will be starting Friday when the Bulls host Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves.

“I’m really excited to play basketball again,’’ Markkanen said. “It’s been a while. I can’t remember when was the last game I played? It’s been a while, so I’m glad.’’

Dunn, who is wearing braces from the fall on his face during that loss to Golden State three weeks ago, was still in the final stages of the concussion protocol, and his hope was a return by next week, before the All-Star Break.

“I have to talk to the coaching staff and trainers, see how it goes,’’ Dunn said. “Try to get my conditioning back. Went [Tuesday] a little bit with the D-League team. Didn’t do physical contact but I can tell you one thing, my legs are dead. I didn’t get to do too much. When you have certain injuries like a sprained ankle or anything, you can do activities. But with a concussion you can’t. So [Tuesday] was kind of like my first time actually touching the floor.

“We’ll see how these next couple days go and if I get back on the court before the break.’’