The Bulls’ Gar Forman and John Paxson will not be judged by coaching changes

INDIANAPOLIS – When Fred Hoiberg was fired back on Dec. 3, he became just the latest coaching casualty under the current regime.

A body count that has seen the likes of Scott Skiles, Vinny Del Negro and Tom Thibodeau, with a few interim names sprinkled in between.

So how many more hires should vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman get before the accountability find its way toward their desks?

After all, the rule of thumb in many front offices – specifically for a GM – is they are allowed two to three hires before the ax eventually starts swinging in their direction.

According to president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf, however, Paxson and Forman aren’t being judged by the number of coaches they go through.

“I don’t blame John and Gar necessarily for all the different coaches,’’ Reinsdorf told the Sun-Times. “From an ownership standpoint, when it comes to the basketball side, probably the most important thing from the ownership side it to make sure you hire the right general manager. I don’t think that’s easy for a lot of owners, and the reason I don’t think it’s easy for a lot of owners is it’s a different industry that they’re not experts in.

“Conversely, I think one of the hardest things – and I’ve talked to many general managers about this – one of the most difficult things for general managers is hiring coaches.’’

Reinsdorf feels the process to hire a head coach needs to be more thorough.

Just like they put potential draft picks through a series of questions and situations, coaching targets should have to go through a similar process.

“I think the process just needs to change on just how you’re hiring coaches,’’ Reinsdorf said. “There is difficulty in you don’t truly know someone until they’re sitting in that office or they’re on that bench.’’

Not that Reinsdorf was going to make excuses about the coaching hires, but there’s a reason the Bulls are excited about moving forward with current coach Jim Boylen.

“You knew Jim,’’ Reinsdorf said. “There were no surprises. Just like [former Bulls coach] Phil Jackson. When Phil Jackson was hired, they knew Phil. There were no surprises there. From that perspective, it’s not just [Paxson’s and Forman’s] responsibility in hiring the coaches. We signed off on it. I’d also say that I wouldn’t change it anyway. Scott Skiles was still the right coach at that time, and Tom Thibodeau was the right coach at that time.

“You’re just not always going to get it right with coaches and I don’t think that should be a determination of how you grade your GM or your vice president of basketball operations. You have to look at it in totality. I know the decision-making that went in when we hired Fred and the decision-making when we let Fred go. Fred is a great person and it just wasn’t working for the Chicago Bulls. At that point you have to make the right decision for the Chicago Bulls, not the person that works for them.’’

All good news as far as Boylen was concerned.

Boylen has heard Paxson give that vote of confidence, and said on Tuesday it was also “a real blessing’’ to now get that publicly from ownership.

“I’ve said all along our communication has been great,’’ Boylen said. “Our honesty … they’ve allowed me to coach this team how I thought it needed to be coached. They’ve let me grow too.

“I’m very thankful for what was said. That being said, we’ve got a lot of work to do still.’’