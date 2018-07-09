The Bulls gave Zach LaVine his money, but now its time for him to give back

It’s a strange place Zach LaVine found himself in the last 72 hours.

Not that the Bulls guard was unfamiliar with the terrain, actually entering his fifth season in the Association and already going through the draft process, a trade, and now free agency. But still, explaining your perceived value to the general public isn’t the norm for most.

There he was late Sunday night, however, hearing everything from the Bulls shouldn’t have matched the four-year, $78-million offer sheet from Sacramento, to keeping him in the core was almost a necessary evil, to what a value for the Bulls.

“I know what I’m worth, man,’’ LaVine said. “I put a lot of hard work into this. People are going to put their own opinion on things or everybody out there, the social media guy, they try and judge you, but I came back last year [from anterior cruciate ligament surgery], played in 24 games. We had an understanding that I was obviously getting back on the court and getting my rhythm down, things like that.

“I knew what my market was even in a dry market. I knew what I was going to be around, and I’m glad we were able to come to a conclusion and both sides are happy with that.’’

For now, both sides are happy.

The Bulls kept their athletic guard, and LaVine got more than many expected in an offseason in which NBA wallets have been as tight as the numerous Affliction T-shirts still being worn on the Vegas Strip – which is apparently still a thing there.

Now it’s about moving forward and making sure both sides can stay happy, and frankly, a lot of that falls on LaVine.

Can he be a true leader, but also know that leading doesn’t mean taking the most shots?

Will he deal with Lauri Markkanen being the focal point of the offense?

Does he have the will to play defense, both on the ball and off of it?

He was saying the right things at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center, but this is a league of actions more than words.

“You know, I’m my hardest critic,’’ LaVine said. “There’s nothing you guys [the media] could say to me that I take harder upon myself. I go back and critique my game every year. I’m used to people sleeping on me, and I’m used to waking them up as well.

“I believe in myself. I believe in my work, and I’m going to show the city of Chicago that it’s a good choice and I’m here to stay.’’

That chance to show that starts now. Yes, training camp is still months away, but it’s now up to LaVine to make sure that he pushes his teammates to get together and work out this summer. It’s up to him to set a tone, especially on the defensive end.

Young players will often follow the money, and no one on the roster is making more than LaVine these days.

“With power comes responsibility, and I feel like I’m able to take that on,’’ LaVine said about now having more expectations. “I have to live up to my own potential, and I keep that in the back of my head. Regardless of what you guys have to say, I have to answer to myself first.’’

Maybe for now, but at some point he’s going to have to answer to more than just himself.

A strange place LaVine has found himself, indeed.