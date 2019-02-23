The Bulls had 56 reasons to avenge a December loss to Boston and did just that

There were 56 reasons for Saturday to play out like it did.

And Bulls players were remembering all 56 of them.

Then again, how couldn’t they?

The series of events that took place back in early December not only captured headlines throughout the city, but made the Bulls a national story across the NBA, and for all the wrong reasons.

Just five days after Fred Hoiberg was fired and the Jim Boylen Era began, the Bulls were coming off a huge win against Oklahoma City and hosting the Boston Celtics in a Dec. 8 meeting. A meeting that quickly became an embarrassing 56-point home loss – setting a franchise record in futility.

That loss led to a series of tense moments, with Boylen first calling for a practice on what should have been a scheduled off-day that Sunday, an attempted two-player mutiny, the forming of a player committee, and some serious question marks about Boylen’s hard-edge coaching style from both inside and outside the locker room.

A few key personnel changes, as well as 10 weeks of getting used to their new coach?

Saturday happened.

Thanks to career-highs from both Zach LaVine [42 points] and Lauri Markkanen [35 points], the Bulls avenged that loss, beating the Celtics 126-116 at the United Center.

“We had it in the back of our minds, but we didn’t talk about it too much,’’ Markkanen said of han ding out some revenge. “We’ve had a ton of adversity and the only way you can fight through it is come together. That’s what we’ve been doing.

“It’s good to see results come through. We never doubted ourselves. What was it? Our third game with Jim [in that Dec. 8 game] … we’re in a different place and you saw that [Saturday].’’

Boylen agreed.

“We are a different team than we were at that time,’’ Boylen said. “There’s been a lot to do about that situation. I was brought in to effect change. That was a moment that I thought we changed the most. Although it wasn’t pleasant it was necessary, and I feel in my heart we’re seeing the benefits of that situation now.’’

Boylen didn’t stop there, either.

With the Bulls now 16-44, and 4-2 since trading Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to Washington for Otto Porter, Boylen was asked about his “hard-ass’’ reputation, and whether that was fair to label him like that.

“Well, I think everybody knows deep in their heart, deep in their soul what they need,’’ Boylen said. “I felt that I knew what the team needed at that moment. I don’t feel any pushback at all from these guys.

“Maybe change is hard on people. A little adversity, a little tough time, a little uncomfortableness isn’t the end of the world. My job is to prepare the child for the road, not the road for the child. These guys are men. I’m trying to prepare them for the road. That’s my job and what I’ve asked to do.’’

Not that Boylen is the same guys he was a few months ago, either.

He’s lightened up on the suicide sprints in practice, according to several players, and has definitely loosened up the constraints on the offense as he promised he would.

The Celtics (37-23) saw that first-hand, as LaVine also tied his season high with five three-pointers and Markkanen is now averaging 26.5 points and 12.5 rebounds over his last eight games.

As far as Boylen and his reputation?

“If a hard-ass style is being direct and honest and pushing guys to maybe a place they can’t take themselves without being combative is a hard-ass style, then I guess I’m a hard ass,’’ Boylen said.