The Bulls have already hit on lucky No. 7, but Lauri Markkanen needs some help

John Paxson didn’t feel derailed on Tuesday night.

And the Bulls’ VP of basketball certainly didn’t sound derailed.

Paxson was just minutes removed from watching the lottery balls betray him and his organization, with Sacramento jumping from their expected No. 7 spot to No. 2, pushing the Bulls back from six to seven.

A severe blow to the rebuild?

“Nah, not at all,’’ Paxson said with a laugh in the phone interview.

After all, the seventh overall draft pick is already showing the Bulls that it’s a piece to build a franchise around. Who cares if it was the one they grabbed last June.

After taking almost three weeks off since the regular season ended, Lauri Markkanen – drafted last year at seven – was recently back at the Advocate Center working out and expanding his game.

“Lights out,’’ one member of the organization said of Markkanen’s workout display.

But it goes much further than just a 7-footer showing up in shorts and a T-shirt to put on a shooting clinic in May without a defender in his face to make life uncomfortable. It was a reminder that this rebuild was just not about this June’s draft as much as the pieces they’ve already acquired.

That’s why Paxson reiterated that his hope remained that he’s not a frequent guest at future draft lotteries.

“I think the answer to [the Bulls competing for the postseason quickly] is mostly is in the development and the key guys that we have on our roster this year, specifically Lauri, Kris Dunn and Zach [LaVine],’’ Paxson said. “We need them to take steps forward for that to happen.

“If it doesn’t then that means we’re still a little ways away, but that falls under the patience category. We believe in these young kids. You try and do everything you can to accelerate their growth, but sometimes that doesn’t play out as fast as you want. We’re hopeful that will be the key in us making another step forward.’’

Markkanen, however, just might be that most important key.

Coach Fred Hoiberg admitted during the last month of the season that his offensive sets were being more and more focused on Markkanen, and that was only going to grow this offseason. While Hoiberg’s offense focuses on ball movement and multiple players handling the ball, if the end game is the ball finishing in Markkanen’s capable hands, well, not a bad place to be at all.

Yes, Paxson and Co. would love to land another impact player with this year’s No. 7 pick, and maybe there’s one that will fall to them come June 21, but the focus right now is developing Dunn and LaVine, and especially Markkanen.

The last five games of the regular season that Markkanen played in were a glimpse of that, as Dunn and LaVine sat on the bench nursing injuries, and Markkanen went out and averaged 19.4 points in just 24 minutes per game.

Yet another reminder of what a mismatch he can be for opposing defenses.

LaVine’s athleticism is elite and Dunn showed an ability to close games, but as Hoiberg pointed out back in January, it was Markkanen that opposing coaches seemed more focused on game-planning against.

So while Tuesday might not have worked out for the Bulls like they would have hoped, there is still a huge amount of pressure on the front office to hit on next month’s draft if this rebuild is to run with pace.

After all, it’s a star league, and Markkanen is going to need some help in that department.