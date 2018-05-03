The Bulls have granted Charlotte permission to interview assistant Jim Boylen

It has been no secret within the Bulls organization that Jim Boylen has had higher aspirations than remaining an NBA assistant coach.

He’ll now have the chance to at least continuing to chase down that opportunity.

A source confirmed a report on Thursday that the franchise has given the Charlotte Hornets permission to interview the 53-year-old Boylen for their coaching vacancy in the wake of Steve Clifford’s firing last month.

It would be Boylen’s first head coaching position in the NBA, and his first head job at any level since he ran the show for the University of Utah from 2007-11.

He has been an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs before taking his present role under Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg. Coincidentally, Boylen has been a part of three NBA championship staffs in that time.

Not that it wouldn’t be a bad time for Boylen to exit stage left if he happens to land the Charlotte job, especially with defensive numbers that were displayed this season by the Bulls.

Boylen was initially brought in to help Hoiberg on the defensive side of the ball, and although the staff all has some input in the defense, Boylen was the key figure in controlling that side of the game plan.

The team finished this regular season 27th in the league in points allowed (110 per game) after finishing sixth last season with 102.4 per game.

Why the significance?

Because the 2016-17 roster was made up of the likes of Tom Thibodeau holdovers Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson – at least until Gibson was traded at the deadline – and on many nights they used Thibodeau’s defensive concepts.

According to several players, not only because it was the defense that Butler wanted to play, but also because it obviously worked.

That never really sat well with Boylen, and according to one former player, Boylen was very critical of Thibodeau’s defense and wanted to go away from it two seasons ago.

Last summer Boylen got his wish, and it didn’t end well.

“Yeah, obviously we’ll look at improvements across the board and defensively is one area,’’ Hoiberg said recently, when asked about a possible change of defensive philosophies this upcoming offseason. “Yeah, that’s obviously something we’ll look at, as far as philosophy, what exactly we’re going to do.’’

In Boylen’s defense, a young roster, as well as one that changed lineups so frequently this season, didn’t exactly help his cause, but either way the Bulls definitely wanted that side of the court tightened up.

With or without Boylen moving forward.