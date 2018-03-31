The Bulls hope Lauri Markkanen won’t need a puncher’s chance for season two

With just six games left, the hope for Lauri Markkanen is he finishes his rookie campaign with a flurry.

Considering it was a single punch that really jumpstarted his Bulls career, well, it would only be apropos.

Markkanen will not win NBA Rookie of the Year.

Even he knows that, despite admitting to the Sun-Times this week that he would vote for himself. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t been a storybook season for the 7th overall pick of the 2017 draft.

“He’s as versatile a guy as I’ve seen,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said, when summing up what he saw from Markkanen this season. “He’s gotten better as the year has gone on, and just the poise and composure he plays with for a 20-year-old kid that’s been in the states for about two years right now, just shows how special a player he will be when it’s all said and done.’’

No one with the Bulls is debating that.

The real reason he got that chance to show how special he could be? Let that debate begin.

Hoiberg would like to credit an Oct. 10 preseason game in Cleveland, in which Markkanen put in 30 minutes of work, and scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including four three-pointers. Oh by the way, throw in five rebounds in the 108-94 win, and capturing the eye of the best player on the planet in LeBron James.

“The Cleveland one really stands out to me,’’ Hoiberg said. “He was unbelievable. He was hitting threes, dunking in traffic, a couple Euro-step finger rolls, after really not doing much in training camp because of how intense his offseason was.

“To really show that at that time, and then each and every practice he’d show a little more.’’

The reality that Hoiberg would like to skim over – and who could blame him – was that Markkanen was given his chance to put in a heavy workload early in the season because of the Oct. 17 punch Bobby Portis delivered to the face of teammate Nikola Mirotic in a practice altercation.

At the time, Mirotic had won the starting four-spot over Portis and Markkanen. Actually, Markkanen was likely third on the depth chart at that position, a tweener that was also scheduled to get looks at the center spot behind Robin Lopez.

That punch sidelined Mirotic for months, while it cost Portis an eight-game suspension. That meant Markkanen was thrust into the starting lineup, and to his credit, never looked back. That punch was actually a blessing in disguise for Markkanen’s development.

But now comes the next stage of that development. Maybe the most important offseason for an NBA player as he goes from rookie to second-year focal point.

“I think it is [the most important] because that first [rookie] summer there are so many obligations,’’ Hoiberg said. “To now be able to spend a full summer on your craft and in the weight room, and to understand a full year of what the NBA is all about, the physicality and all the nuances, different rules from college or the international game, you understand what you have to work on.’’

The good news for the Bulls is Markkanen is all in on putting that work in.

As of now, he is planning on a few weeks of international ball with Finland in early July, but said that a majority of his summer will be working with teammates at the Advocate Center.

“The goal is to get better, obviously,’’ Markkanen said.

Preferably with no punches thrown of course.