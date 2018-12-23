The Bulls’ Jim Boylen is all for staying in coach lane with personnel decisions

CLEVELAND – Picking out the ingredients, counting the overhead, no thanks.

For right now, Bulls coach Jim Boylen has no problem just playing the role of head chef.

That doesn’t mean Boylen won’t have a say in personnel when approached by either VP of basketball operations John Paxson or general manager Gar Forman, especially if asked, but he works from priorities, and right now atop Boylen’s to-do list handling the Xs and Os, while trying to establish his type of culture.

“I’m going to coach our team the best I can,’’ Boylen said on Sunday, when asked if having a say in personnel was important to him. “John and Gar know and Michael [Reinsdorf] and Jerry [Reinsdorf] know that I’ll support in any way I can, in any decision they need me to.

“The job they’ve given me is to coach the team and to try to get our guys compete every night. I’m trying to do that the best I can.’’

What Boylen has working for him right now is full support by ownership and the front office to establish his culture, and if that means clamping down on a player for what he deems a continual lack of effort both in games and practice, well, that player could find himself on the trading block.

So in a sense, he actually does have say in personnel without having to demand it.

Ask Jabari Parker, who finds himself in the Boylen doghouse since the coaching change was made on Dec. 3, and has done little to work his way out of it.

“I have been in the league awhile,’’ Boylen said about roster decision making. “If the time comes where they need my support, I’ll be there for them all night long. Whatever they need. We are connected. Never felt more supported in anything in my life and I appreciate it.’’

A Minnesota return?

It’s not just a coincidence that Zach LaVine seems to save his best for a Minnesota Timberwolves organization that traded him in the summer of 2017.

In his first meeting last season with his former organization, all LaVine did was score a season-high 35 points in beating them 114-113. Then in his one meeting in Minnesota this season, LaVine dropped 28 points in the loss.

So of course his hope is that his hope is his sprained left ankle will be in game shape come Dec. 26, when the Timberwolves stroll into the United Center.

His coach made it sound like a real possibility.

“I do,’’ Boylen said, when asked if he felt LaVine was close to a return. “I hate to make like a definitive timeline, but he seems to be improving every day, he’s positive, and I think it’s something our people feel can heal, and it’s healing.’’

Mini-Shaq “Diesel’’

There’s a reason that Shaquille Harrison still has value in the rotation, even after the coaching change from Fred Hoiberg to Boylen. Boylen not only made that clear, but let it be known that it’s not about to change anytime soon.

“I like the ball picked up and worked 94 feet,’’ Boylen said. “He has the ability to do that. I think he has a real clear concept of what his role is for us. Play defense. Compete. Rebound. Get us into our stuff. Drive the ball. It’s great when a guy accepts his role and then thrives in it. I think he’s doing that.’’