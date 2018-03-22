The Bulls’ Kris Dunn isn’t about to give up his starting spot without a fight

Kris Dunn is a “dawg.’’

Not D-O-G.

Those are for petting. It’s very important to differentiate the two.

No, the Bulls point guard reiterated that he’s a “dawg’’ when it comes to the basketball court. And with that comes a subtle warning: Whoever thinks they are ready to take his starting spot this offseason – whether it’s a potential draft pick like a Trae Young or a player on the current Bulls roster like a Cameron Payne – “they better be dawgs cause it will be a fight.’’

“I know that I’m not at my peak yet, and I’m real excited for the summer,’’ Dunn said. “I feel like I can improve tremendously. I’m confident in what I can do and that’s not going to change.’’

It’s important to point out that as of right now, the Bulls aren’t in the point guard market as far as the June draft is concerned. The idea of Young or Alabama’s Colin Sexton being on the radar is not accurate. That’s mock draft talk coming from the outside.

Privately, the Bulls have some concerns about Young, and he would have to change a lot of minds come private workouts and the pre-draft camp between now and then to even be a consideration. As far as Sexton, he has an edge the Bulls like, but he’s more of an off-guard than running the point.

A versatile forward/big man remains on the draft wish list, but currently sitting in the No. 8 spot as of Thursday, if the lottery balls don’t bounce their way would they grab a Young or Sexton rather than reach for a small forward like Mikal Bridges or a Miles Bridges?

That remains to be seen.

What doesn’t need to be seen as far as Fred Hoiberg was concerned? Questions about Dunn moving forward.

The third-year coach admitted that there are definitely areas that Dunn needs to continue working on this summer – outside shooting and moving without the ball top that list – but he feels “he’s got a bright future with us.’’

“Well, we do feel really good about Kris, and the point of the schedule that I look at is when we were playing our best stretch in December and January, where Kris had really gotten into a good rhythm,’’ Hoiberg said. “We loved what we saw in that timeframe.

“So just looking at that stretch where we were playing really good, as well as anybody in the Eastern Conference for that time period, Kris was as good as anybody on our roster.’’

The numbers back up Hoiberg’s claims, as Dunn averaged 14.9 points and 8.0 assists per game in December, and 14.7 points and 7.4 assists in January. Then came the concussion, almost five weeks of recovery, and now dealing with turf toe.

But for at least two months, Dunn proved to be a legit NBA point guard with a high ceiling.

While the second-year player didn’t need to hear Hoiberg give him an endorsement, he did very much appreciate it.

“I put a lot of hard work in during the summer coming in, and I just try and play my role, play my role to the best of my ability, and when I’m playing, try and get as many wins as I can for the team,’’ Dunn said. “The situation I’m in, try and go as hard as possible just because of the situation I was in last year [in Minnesota].

“But it’s definitely good to hear Coach say that.’’