The Bulls’ lack of toughness was on display Friday night and it needs to change

Otto Porter has seen 31 NBA playoff games since Washington drafted him third overall out of Georgetown in the 2013 draft.

Eighteen of him have been starts, two out of the four runs have ended in the first round.

The 6-foot-8 small forward knows what playoff basketball looks like.

Maybe that’s why he felt compelled to talk to his teammates following Friday night’s meltdown loss to Detroit.

“Second half of the game last night was playoff basketball,’’ Porter said on Saturday. “That’s the difference. The physicality, the tempo, the attention to details.’’

Three facets of the game that the young Bulls failed miserably in.

To walk into the locker room at the half up 66-49 against a red-hot, playoff-bound Pistons team, only to come out for the second half and get handcuffed in the third for just 14 points, and then outscored in the fourth 43-24?

No wonder toughness is still a serious question mark with this young core moving forward.

“You’ve got to learn it,’’ Porter said of the toughness issue. “I had to learn it at a young age too, whether that was at Georgetown in my college days or my first couple years in the league with Washington. And we had a lot of vet guys.

“It was something that I had to pick up on by just watching. They led by example, and they showed how this is the way it’s supposed to be done. And that’s how I learned. For me to come here with these young guys, I’m going to try and show them that this is what it takes, this is what you’ve gotta do, and it’s up to them to learn.’’

A process that Bulls coach Jim Boylen is hoping to aid in.

Yes, there’s a certain amount of physical maturity that will naturally take place. The Bulls saw that this past summer when Lauri Markkanen came into camp all muscled up from offseason lifting, only to injure his right elbow and take a few steps back.

Markkanen will likely get back to that this summer, and at age 19, Wendell Carter Jr. will also look to bulk up for his Year 2.

But there’s more to it than just building body mass so Blake Griffin can’t have his way with them like he did on Friday.

“I think a couple things have to happen,’’ Boylen said. “We have to show it when we’re not and the other team is, so at least they know what it looks like. So we do that a lot. We show them what I think they need to see. Then we have to practice at a high level with physicality, with toughness, with competitiveness to get the best out of each other. And also I think some of it is just maturity. Maturity only happens with the passage of time.

“Lauri’s body is going to look different next year than it does right now and right on down the line. Denzel [Valentine] already looks different than he did last year, stuff like that. It’s physical strength, mental toughness, but you have to identify it and show them what it is, and then hopefully they can understand it and they have to experience it.’’

That’s why Boylen has no plans of letting up with his starters over the final 15 games – draft lottery position on the line or not.

“One of the reasons I’m trying to make every game as meaningful as possible is because of that,’’ Boylen said. “If we can’t handle the pressure that I’m putting on us, how are we going to handle a Game 7 at Toronto to move to the next round? That’s how I think about it.’’