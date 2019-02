The Bulls leadership committee is alive and well, and now has a new member

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Bulls leadership committee hasn’t faded into oblivion just yet.

Proof of that was offered up on Wednesday, when guard Zach LaVine said that a recent addition was made to the group with Otto Porter now a member.

So it lives.

However, that now leaves it down to four with LaVine, Robin Lopez, Lauri Markkanen and Porter. It was originally a five-man band back in December, with LaVine, Lopez, Markkanen, Justin Holiday and Bobby Portis.

There were indications that Kris Dunn was going to join when Holiday was traded to the Grizzlies, but that never happened. A source said that it was a Dunn decision to keep himself committee-free.

“I think the main thing of it was just some of the leaders on the team can relay the coach’s message for him,’’ LaVine said, when asked where the committee is these days.

Obviously, needed much more a few months back.

After Jim Boylen took over the head coaching seat from Fred Hoiberg back on Dec. 3, let’s just say the first week wasn’t boring. There was an embarrassing 56-point loss to Boston, mixed in with some tough-love practices, and attempted two-player mutiny to boycott a practice.

That led to a players’ only meeting, followed by a team meeting, and then Boylen suggesting to the group to form a leadership committee.

“We had a situation over the weekend that could’ve been handled by a leadership group walking into my office and saying, ‘You know what, Coach? This is how we feel today. What do you think?’ ’’ Boylen said back then when the committee was made public. “We got a good group of guys and a good leadership group that has a sprinkling of the layers of our team.

‘‘I’m juiced, man. I’m jacked up about it.’’

Boylen may have been at the time, but then as the roster changed, talk of the leadership committee seemed to fade away.

That is until LaVine made it loud and clear that the committee still existed. The biggest difference these days, however, is Boylen has lightened up on all the practice suicide sprints and pushups, with the growing pains between all sides now seemingly eased.

“We haven’t really had to do a lot,’’ LaVine said. “I think it’s just something to where [Boylen’s] trying to boost the head of the snakes on the team, things like that.’’

Buying in

With Friday being the deadline to be waived and still playoff eligible, Lopez still doesn’t seem willing to push the buyout issue with the organization.

That means another season without the postseason for the big man.

“I haven’t even been thinking about it,’’ Lopez said of the buyout question. “We’ve been having a lot of fun out on the court right now and I’m relishing it.’’

Musical chairs

The Bulls announced that G-Leaguer Brandon Sampson was added to the roster for this current two-city road trip, and then they would re-evaluate his status come Saturday.

“I like his skill level and his athleticism, and as you can see we’re kind of going back and forth between him and Rawle [Alkins], giving them both opportunities to be with us,’’ Boylen said. “So we kind of felt that at this time it was Brandon’s time.’’

While Sampson isn’t expected to see many minutes, he does give them another practice body. Considering the number of injuries the team has experienced this season there is value in that, with the team scheduled to practice Thursday in Atlanta.