Bulls need to bring Anthony Davis home if they truly want a title chase

The last update from the Bulls’ front office over the weekend was “they’re working the phones.’’

That was all the information coach Jim Boylen had when asked about the activity of general manager Gar Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson.

By Monday, it became apparent the Bulls’ braintrust should be focused on making only one call — over and over again, if necessary, to get the deal done.

Rich Paul, the agent of All-NBA forward Anthony Davis, reportedly informed the New Orleans Pelicans of the obvious, telling the organization Davis has no plans to re-sign there and would like to be traded by the Feb. 7 deadline.

Davis, who played high school basketball at Perspectives Charter in Chicago, is eligible to sign a five-year, $240 million extension this offseason, and can become a free agent in the 2020 offseason. His camp is saying no to all of that.

The list of All-Star-caliber players who want to play alongside Davis is impressive. The line of NBA teams that want his services is deep.

If the Bulls don’t do everything possible to jump in that line then shame on them.

The conversation with Paul – through “back channels,’’ of course – should be simple: If the Bulls can get Davis in a trade, would he sign long-term to play in his hometown?

And the sweetener just as simple: The Bulls would have the cap room to satisfy Davis, and friends, which would mean allowing the dynamic big man to play GM and recruit whichever other 2019 free agents he wants to play with in an attempt to take over the weak Eastern Conference.

Kawhi Leonard? C’mon down. Klay Thompson? Happy to have you.

But at what price would this cost the Bulls?

Basically, everything.

First, it ends this mirage of a quick rebuild, based on what it will take to get the Pelicans engaged in such a move. That means dealing Zach LaVine, along with either Wendell Carter Jr. or Lauri Markkanen, as well as a first-round pick this season, and possibly next season.

Second, the front office would have to forget this failing philosophy of building through the draft, and realize the modern NBA is about superstars wanting to play with superstars.

Since 2008, only three championship teams fall under the blanket of being built through draft picks, and that’s the 2011 Mavericks, 2014 Spurs and 2015 Warriors. Even that blanket doesn’t cover up the toes, considering some of the free-agent/trade additions made in key roles by those three teams.

Meanwhile, the so-called current model of building through the draft has been “The Process’’ in Philadelphia, which has landed Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Fans, however, tend to forget the huge misses since 2010 — Evan Turner (No. 2 overall), Jahlil Okafor (No. 3 overall) and Markelle Fultz (No. 1 overall).

And as good as Embiid and Simmons are they have one playoff series win. One.

That’s why they acquired former Bull Jimmy Butler earlier this season, because having just two All-Stars isn’t enough these days.

Trust that “Process?’’ No thanks.

The Bulls are a global brand operating as if they’re a mom-and-pop dime store.

Is handing Davis the keys to the mansion, the car and the pool-house a big ask? Heck, yeah. But if they’re truly committed to building a championship team like Paxson has insisted the last few years, it will require selling off a bit of their own soul.

Rather than continuing to tread in the cesspool of lucky lottery-ball bounces and guessing player ceilings, how about they start dancing with that devil they know? All 6-10 of him, unibrow included.