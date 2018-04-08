The Bulls need to take a look in the mirror this offseason and get defensive

The Bulls defense is expected to be shaky this time of year.

Considering they’re down a handful of starting players, as well as throwing out lineup combinations that they haven’t used this season, that end of the floor will suffer.

But Saturday’s 124-96 loss to Brooklyn wasn’t suffering as much as a “debacle,’’ as coach Fred Hoiberg called it.

Forget allowing a franchise-high 24 three-pointers on 55 attempts for the Nets, but the game plan put in place by the coaching staff told the players it was coming. Yet, it came, and then some.

That’s why the Bulls entered Sunday tied for 25th in the league in points allowed (109.8) and 26th in defensive efficiency (108.9). Coincidentally, last season, the Bulls finished the season sixth in efficiency (104.5) and sixth in points allowed (102.4).

The kicker?

Because the 2016-17 roster was made up of the likes of Tom Thibodeau holdovers Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson – at least until Gibson was traded – many nights they used the defensive concepts of their former head coach. According to several players, not only because it was the defense that Butler wanted to play, but also because it obviously worked.

That never really sat well with current associate head coach Jim Boylen, who was hired to keep the Bulls a top defensive team, and according to one former player, was very critical of Thibodeau’s defense and wanted to go away from it two seasons ago.

This summer Boylen got his wish, and it might already be time to get back to the drawing board this offseason.

“Yeah, obviously we’ll look at improvements across the board and defensively is one area,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked about a possible change of defensive philosophies. “I thought we had a good little stretch there before these last couple games where I thought we were really good with our hands. The turnovers, getting our hands on balls, deflections, forcing them, but [Saturday] was obviously a debacle. We were stuck in mud from the very beginning of the game.

“Yeah, that’s obviously something we’ll look at, as far as philosophy, what exactly we’re going to do.’’

In Boylen’s defense, a young roster, as well as one that has changed so frequently this season, is built to hemorrhage on the defensive side at times.

What needs to be looked at, however, is coming up with a defensive philosophy that is sustainable from game-to-game and lineup-to-lineup. Thibodeau’s defense is based on switching everything, much like the Bulls recently ran into on Mar. 27 against Houston and coach Mike D’Antoni.

The starters know it and the bench players know it. It travels well on back-to-backs and four games in five nights when very little else does.

According to Butler last season, when they did try and step away from Thibodeau’s defense and go with Boylen’s game plan it was too different from game-to-game.

“It’s a trust factor right now with so many different lineups,’’ guard Jerian Grant said. “But the thing is the personnel is so much different than last season. Having guys like Jimmy, D-Wade [Dwyane Wade], [Rajon] Rondo, Taj, real defensive guys who get up into you is different than the guys we have in there.

“Comparing us to last year, it’s a huge difference. Having games where you give up 120 points, it’s just going to be hard to win. But in the offseason that’s something we need to look at and something that will change.’’

It better.