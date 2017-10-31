The Bulls remain more train wreck than promising rebuild these days

Nikola Mirotic was scheduled to start rehabbing his broken face with some light supervised stationary bike work on Tuesday.

Jerian Grant remains a better point guard than Kris Dunn in the eyes of the organization.

And Zach LaVine was still “a couple of weeks away’’ from taking full contact in practices, as he strolls down the road to recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Thanks goodness for flashes of brilliance from rookie Lauri Markkanen, otherwise it is pretty safe to say that this once hyped-up Bulls rebuild resembles more of a crashed clown car than a franchise moving in the right direction.

“I think it’s a big step,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the Mirotic arrival to the Advocate Center for the first time since teammate Bobby Portis punched him in a practice altercation two weeks ago. “Niko will be in here this afternoon. We’re going to leave a trainer back to supervise his workouts. But it’s a good first step to get him feeling better. He’ll hopefully have good workouts, be able to do a little more every day. It’d be good to see him when we get back.

“Obviously the workouts will start very basic. Just starting on a bike. Get a bit of a sweat going. But I’m sure for Niko it’ll be great to get back in here and start some activity again.’’

As far as mending the charred bridge with Portis, Hoiberg wasn’t ready to explore that scenario.

“Again, the important thing is Niko’s going to get back in here for the first time to get active again,’’ Hoiberg said of a Mirotic-Portis meeting. “And then that’s the next step is to get the group back together and then hopefully move on from it.’’

If Mirotic and his camp have any say in the matter, there won’t be any moving on from there. The Sun-Times reported on Saturday that Mirotic informed the Bulls front office that it was a “me or him’’ ultimatum, with Portis either sent elsewhere or Mirotic waiving his no-trade clause and going elsewhere.

There remains no softening of that stance, according to sources.

Mirotic has opted to not take the surgery route, but the timetable for a return hasn’t changed, still with two-to-four weeks left.

What also hasn’t changed is the starting point guard spot.

Hoiberg opened it up after a one-sided loss to the Thunder on Saturday, but after just one Monday practice kept the keys in Grant’s hands.

“Overall consistency is the biggest thing we’re looking for at that point guard position,’’ Hoiberg said.

That’s fine for a team with playoff aspirations, but overall development should be the focus now, and that means Dunn – a key piece in the Jimmy Butler trade – should be getting every chance to show that he can be relied on moving forward.

Grant is what he is.

The Bulls had him for a full year last season, even giving him a 21-game stint as the starter from Jan. 24 through Mar. 12 before going back to Rajon Rondo. While he obviously was asked to do far less than he is now because of the roster make-up, Grant didn’t stand out as anything more than a rotation player, evident by the 8-13 showing they had with him running the point.

With Dunn back and healthy from a finger injury, not getting the starting gig is either an indictment on Dunn, the decision making, or the scouting department. Either way, it’s a bad look.

“I gotta play better, I’m not playing the way I need to play,’’ Grant said. “At the same time I wanna show these guys I am the guy that can hold down this spot.’’