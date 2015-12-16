The Bulls’ scrimmage Tuesday had a holiday feel with live symphony

The Bulls know how to get their fans into the holiday spirit, that much has been clear for years. Almost every year the Bulls seem to be playing on Christmas Day, but they took it a step further this week.

Tuesday, the team had their regularly scheduled scrimmage, but with a distinct holiday feel. Surrounding the court was 70 members of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra playing the Christmas classic “Sleigh Ride” as the Bulls pushed the ball up and down the court.

As pleasing as a video like that is for anyone who enjoys Bulls basketball and a good holiday jingle, it wasn’t all that easy to pull off. The musicians had to focus on playing near flawlessly while players moved across the court.

However, it was a great experience for all involved. In the “behind the scenes” video, Pau Gasol called it a “cool experience” and said he wanted to sit down and just enjoy the music. Jimmy Butler even hinted that if there is a next time, he may join in with the musicians.