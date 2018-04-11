The Bulls season ends in another loss, but expect most of the gang back again

Fred Hoiberg doesn’t always do direct questions well.

The third-year Bulls coach nods his head in understanding, but then it enters the Hoiberg vortex and comes out the other side a Fred-ism.

So when asked before Wednesday’s season finale if he felt like he would be back next season, well, it was obvious what was coming.

“Just looking at the season as a whole, I think we made a lot of strides in the right direction,’’ Hoiberg said. “We played an exciting style of basketball with a young group of guys who really bought into what we were trying to do. Obviously, there were a lot of goals this season, one of them being skill development. I think our guys did a great job of buying into getting better. You look at some of the seasons our guys have had as far as production in their careers and we’ve got a lot of guys at an all-time high. We still have a lot of work to do. It will be an important offseason to build off that and build chemistry. For the most part, our guys competed at a high level.’’

All mostly true, but not the question.

When asked again, Hoiberg finally said, “We’ll see.’’

And there was the classic Fred-ism.

The fact is there’s no “we’ll see’’ about it. Even with the 119-87 loss to Detroit in the finale and the 27-55 record – the worst since going 23-59 in the 2003-04 season, multiple sources have indicated that not only will Hoiberg be back, but there are no real changes planned with the coaching staff or the front office.

Year 1 of the rebuild now turns its attention to the offseason, and getting Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine some much-needed court time together, and then obviously kicking off Year 2 with the June draft.

VP of basketball operations John Paxson will meet with the media on Thursday, and is expected to confirm Hoiberg’s standing within the organization, as well as have a meeting with the coach. According to Hoiberg, however, he’s been in constant communication with Paxson throughout the season, so feels like they’ve been on that same page anyway.

“It’s been great with John being on the road with us a lot this year,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ve had meetings a lot as a staff and gotten together to talk about our team as far as you know what we liked this year and what we haven’t, and how we improve on those things. And also, obviously a very important part of it is who fits moving forward as far as long-term plans with the organization, so we’ve had a lot of those talks throughout the course of the year.’’

One player that won’t warrant a ton of discussion is Markkanen.

The seventh-overall pick wrapped up his rookie campaign against the Pistons with 20 points, including three three-pointers to break Kirk Hinrich’s franchise rookie record of 144 threes in a season.

A nice stat for the 7-footer, but the best number to come out of the night? With the loss the Bulls held off Brooklyn and New York to at least lock down the seventh-worst record, still awaiting the outcome of Sacramento’s game with Houston.

Not as tanky as the front office was hoping for at the start of the season, but in losing 11 of their last 14 games to end the year, they did help their own lottery cause.

“As long as we have that mentality of growing together and getting better we’ll be fine,’’ LaVine said. “The sky is the limit for us.’’