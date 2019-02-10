The Bulls sudden offensive improvement could kill the Zion Williamson dream

Zach LaVine likes where the offense is headed.

Not always the case for the Bulls guard this season, but then again the addition of Otto Porter in the Wednesday trade with Washington changes the game as far as LaVine was concerned.

Porter is a shot maker, especially from the outside, which means more space for LaVine to operate, more opportunity to use his slashing style and attack the rim.

While the sample size is small, through the first two games with Porter in the mix the Bulls have scored 125 points in each.

“Offensively, I think we looked good at times, still getting to know each other,’’ LaVine said after the Saturday loss to the Wizards. “I don’t think scoring is going to be the issue. It’s chemistry, we are going to get that down. The game is a lot more open, I think we have a little more firepower and we have to just get it done.’’

But here is what Bulls fans have to possibly come to grips with as that offense comes together: An improved offense will jeopardize the team’s draft lottery positioning, which means the Zion Williamson dream could be dying a slow death.

As of Sunday, the Bulls sat in that fourth spot from the bottom, which means a 12.5 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick. With the new draft rules now in place, spots one through three each have a 14 percent chance at No. 1.

Not a big deal? Wrong. Every percentage point matters in this rebuild actually working.

Sitting just outside that top three also means the Bulls can drop back as far as No. 8.

In a draft that many experts feel is Williamson sitting by himself in the top tier, a significant drop to R.J. Barrett and Ja Morant, and then a huge slide after that, well, the Bulls offense suddenly flexing some “firepower’’ over the final two months is more no thanks than a positive development.

Then there’s the other component that should keep Bulls fans restless at night.

General manager Gar Forman carries a heavy hand in the scouting process for the organization. Yes, they have had some hits in the draft the last decade, with Jimmy Butler and Lauri Markkanen headlining, but the scouting has also had some serious misses with the draft, and most recently in free agency.

The complete whiff on Jabari Parker was a hot topic the last week, with Parker sent to the Wizards – along with Bobby Portis – to obtain Porter.

So of course Forman was asked about the scouting process for the team and if it would be re-evaluated for the upcoming draft and free agency. It’s not going to happen.

“I like our process,’’ Forman said. “We’ve got a veteran staff, scouting staff. I like the processes that we go through. I think when you look around the NBA and you evaluate drafts, and guys that you pick up, you’re going to see that there’s hits and there’s misses. I’m going to defend our scouting staff here. If you really dig deep as far as how we’ve drafted for instance over the last 10 years, and the analytics will prove this, we have drafted very, very well. So I like our staff, like our process, and obviously scouting is going to be a huge, huge part of what we’re doing today and what we’re doing moving forward.

“Now we’re going to have a high pick again this year, and this draft is going to be critical to us.’’