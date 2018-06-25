Bulls’ Wendell Carter and Chandler Hutchison are focused on wins not rebuilds

There was no talk about ceilings – low or high.

During the introductions of Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison at the Advocate Center on Monday, it was about winning. Specifically, the two latest draft choices of the Bulls coming in and immediately making an impact.

At least that was their plans. Rebuild? What rebuild?

“Just to be a part of it, though we want to come in and win games,’’ Carter said when asked about joining Year 2 of the rebuild. “That’s what we want to help this organization do, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes. To come into a system and just to help them win games.’’

Hutchison, selected 22nd overall in the first round of Thursday’s draft, had a similar mindset.

“Versatility,’’ the Boise State forward said of what he plans to bring to the system. “I don’t do just one thing where you can just plug me into that spot and just know I’m going to be great at that one thing. I think I have a lot of different weapons and I’m useful in a lot of different situations. I see that being really valuable in the NBA.’’

So does his coach.

Unlike in a few previous offseasons, it seems the Bulls front office finally cares about what Fred Hoiberg wants to fit his offensive philosophy. Carter – chosen 7th overall – as well as Hutchison, have Hoiberg already busy at the dry board drawing up the possibilities.

“In my opinion you’ve got a modern-day big in Wendell with a guy that’s very skilled … I talked a lot to Coach K [Krzyzewski] in the last week just about the different ways that he utilized Wendell’s skillset. They ran a lot of high-low with [Duke teammate Marvin] Bagley, with Wendell being able to make the high-low pass.

“The other thing I was impressed with as the year went on was his ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shot. He shot over 41 percent from the three-point line. I think he’s a guy that can play-make, that can put the ball on the floor, and a big area where he’ll help us defensively is at the rim. He’s an excellent rim protector.’’

Translation: We finally have a guy that we think can help the frontcourt defensively, and offensively be a huge complement to the skillset of Lauri Markkanen.

With Hutchison, Hoiberg sees another ball-handler who can rebound and play with pace. Think of him as a bigger, quicker version of what David Nwaba showed at times last season.

“The thing that impressed me most about his game was the ability to get the ball off the defensive glass and push it down the floor, and facilitate offense,’’ Hoiberg said of Hutchison. “I think he’ll fit well with the way we want to play, with pace and with speed. Getting our guys out running the wings.

“He had more coast-to-coast plays that I think anybody else in this draft.’’

The immediate plan is to get both players on the floor for a few days this week, let them get back home for a few days, and then ready for Summer League in Las Vegas in a few weeks.

Either way, nothing is being handed to either of them, according to their coach.

“The thing I’m excited about with training camp is it’s going to be open competition and it should make for a very competitive training camp,’’ Hoiberg said. “The thing I know these two players will do is come in and work extremely hard. They’re not going to back down from anything, from any type of challenge.’’