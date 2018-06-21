The Bulls were active in trying to move up in the draft, but no one would dance

It wasn’t for a lack of trying.

According to multiple league sources, the Bulls were actively looking to move up in Thursday’s NBA Draft, discussing trades with Atlanta at No. 3 and Memphis at No. 4, and with good reason.

Once word got out that Marvin Bagley III would be going No. 2 to Sacramento, general manager Gar Forman was doing what he could to get in on either Jaren Jackson Jr. or Mohamed Bamba. It made sense, considering the Bulls had a great relationship with Jackson Jr. – coach Fred Hoiberg’s son, Jack, was Jackson’s roommate at Michigan State – and were completely blown away by Bamba in his private workout, per team sources.

Atlanta ended up trading down with Dallas at No. 5, leaving Memphis all in on Jackson, and then one pick before the Bulls, Orlando grabbed Bamba.

Not that the Bulls still didn’t have a tough decision to make.

A source said it came down to Wendell Carter Jr. and Alabama guard Collin Sexton, but because the focus of the offense will continue to shift in the direction of All-Rookie First-Teamer Lauri Markkanen this season, adding protection in the paint to the big man was the decision.

The good news for Carter is he will have a great mentor.

There’s a reason that the Bulls kept Robin Lopez around, despite trade rumors following the center throughout most of last season.

“We respect Robin’s professionalism, how he plays,’’ VP of basketball operations John Paxson said. “We view Robin as part of our future. Even as much as the game has changed, Robin gives us a solid foundation guy. You know what you’re gonna get from Robin every night. You’re gonna get effort, rebounding, scoring around the basket.

“The time he’s not been playing, he’s been working on his perimeter shot, working on his range. … I believe you can grow, no matter how old you are as a player, you can grow in some way. It can be mentally, some skill level. So yeah, he fits our team and our culture.’’

Unless they get a say-no offer for Lopez this summer, expect Lopez to willingly take Carter under his wing, giving the Bulls the option to possibly trade Lopez at the deadline or simply let him walk after the 2018-19 season when his contract is up.

Scare tactics

The Bulls loved the talent of forward Michael Porter Jr., but didn’t love the medical reports.

According to a source, there were still concerns with Porter’s surgically-repaired back holding up long-term, especially with the No. 7 overall pick.

As far as all the hype around small forward Mikal Bridges, the Sun-Times reported two weeks ago that the Bulls were less than impressed with Bridges in his private workout, as there were several red flags surrounding his mental toughness.

Bridges went to Philadelphia with the No. 10 overall pick.