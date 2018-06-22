The Bulls weren’t losers in the 2018 NBA Draft, but they weren’t winners either

Big, warm, soft, and no sharp edges.

That’s what the Bulls landed with the No. 7 overall pick on Thursday night.

They drafted their wubby.

Wendell Carter Jr. by no means makes the Bulls fall into the loser category of all the post-draft clean-up filtering around Friday morning. The problem is he doesn’t push them into the winner category, either.

Carter is safe.

He will produce, play hard, but more importantly, keep front office jobs intact for a few more years. If that’s the end goal for this organization, well done.

But here is the narrative that far too many have been steering away from: The Bulls traded a top 10 NBA player in Jimmy Butler to jumpstart a rebuild last June, stressing that it was time to move away from mediocrity. Yet, they are using the same old draft philosophies and bringing in the same old type of players that led them to mediocrity in the first place.

This is a star league, and the Bulls are focused on building a good team. Good teams in the NBA creep into the lower half of the playoffs and get bounced in Round 1.

Stars?

They recruit more stars and play for rings.

When the most promising star on the roster is a suddenly buffed up kid from Finland who has one NBA season under his belt, well, the rest of the Eastern Conference will still be sleeping well at night.

Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mo Bamba were each higher on the team’s draft board than Carter, and attempts were made to move up and grab one of those players. The Bulls, however, just made those attempts with a set offer in hand.

Multi-picks – specifically No. 7 and No. 22, and possibly a protected first-round pick next season – were not going to be thrown into the equation.

Why is the big question?

Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Jackson, and still having serious money to spend in free agency next offseason to land a star? Or Dunn, LaVine, Markkanen, Carter and a likely pick out of the top 10 come next June in what is considered a weak class right now?

Carter and No. 22 pick Chandler Hutchison are both considered “high-character guys’’ in the eyes of general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson. Obviously important for the Bulls. Great. So was Bobby Portis. Nikola Mirotic’s still shares a different opinion.

So while it wasn’t a bad draft for the Bulls, it didn’t exactly scream “Embrace the rebuild!’’ in Year 2. It was sort of sleepy. Perfect with a wubby.

DRAFT WINNERS

Dallas – The Mavericks wanted Luka Doncic, and traded what it needed to trade with Atlanta to move up and get him. Mark Cuban takes what he wants. The Bulls obviously weren’t taking notes on that.

Phoenix – Yes, grabbing Deandre Ayton with the first pick was a no-brainer, but then somehow getting Philadelphia to trade Mikal Bridges and then adding underrated point guard Elie Okobo early in the second round … maybe they finally have a direction.

Lonnie Walker IV – Yes, the Miami standout slid out of the lottery, but landing in San Antonio is a great place to slide.

Wendell Carter’s Black Panther-inspired suit – “Wakanda Forever’’ … nuff said.

Boston – Big man Robert Williams had lottery talent, but concerns about his attitude watched him slide to the already-loaded Celtics and a player-friendly coaching staff.

Cleveland – Whether or not LeBron James stays or goes, the Cavs landed a “dawg’’ in Collin Sexton that the fan base will love. Sexton was actually being debated by the Bulls one pick earlier, but Cleveland pounced when Carter went No. 7.

DRAFT LOSERS

Atlanta – Not only did they overpay for Trae Young, but acquired that awful shorts-suit he was sporting. “Be different!’’ No thanks.

Michael Porter Jr. – The back surgery was just too big of an obstacle for the teams in the top 10 to gamble on, and now he’ll have the opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong in Denver.

Los Angeles Lakers – Drafting Moe Wagner was a bit strange, especially if they are serious about the recruitment of LeBron James.

Jalen Brunson – All the Villanova point guard did was win, and there was hope he could land late in the first round. When Philadelphia passed on him at No. 26, however, the dream was over.

The NBA – They actually thought they could control the media from leaking the picks out early? Nice try guys.