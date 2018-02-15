The Bulls will have a new look when they return from the All-Star Weekend

The look will different when the Bulls players take the court against Philadelphia next Thursday.

VP of basketball operations John Paxson said it was coming at the trade deadline, and coach Fred Hoiberg reiterated it leading up to this weekend’s All-Star Game.

Minutes for veterans?

Reduced.

The players usually at the end of the bench waving towels?

Get familiar with them.

Call it audition time or label it as one last effort to try and get the tank back on track, but with just 25 games left in the regular season for the Bulls, the likes of Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday will see their minutes drop so this front office can see exactly what they have moving forward.

“I think everybody has been pretty clear that once we get back from the break that guys are going to get chances, get opportunities, and we’re still trying to figure out how to go about that,’’ Hoiberg said.

It’s those details that still remain the mystery.

Holiday leads the team in minutes per game at 34.1, while Lopez was fourth at 27.7. With Kris Dunn now back from the concussion protocol and Zach LaVine stretched out to almost 33 if need be, they will join rookie Lauri Markkanen and his 30.3 minutes per game in the starting lineup.

There has been no indication that the starting five will change for now.

What will happen, however, is LaVine, Dunn and Markkanen will finally get a long stretch of games to play together – something injuries and rehabilitation stints have road-blocked most of the season – leaving both Lopez and Holiday with much shorter work nights through the rest of February and throughout March.

“I realize my role here, you know,’’ Lopez said last week, when asked about the pending cut in minutes. “There’s things to be done on the floor as well as off the floor, and if that’s part of my off-the-floor duties, so be it. I’m up for that.

“I’ve always told you guys I’m a team guy.’’

Both Lopez and Holiday could be very attractive trade assets this summer, considering both have expiring contracts after the 2018-19 season, so that’s also important to keep in mind.

What Hoiberg and Paxson want to find out is what other pieces they can feel good about moving forward.

Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine are no-brainers, as far as rotation guys with the current make-up of the team.

The Bulls also have two potential first-round picks in the upcoming June draft, so that leaves seven young players to fill in the foundation.

It also leaves some serious questions to be answered:

— Can Cameron Payne be a back-up point guard?

— Will the real Paul Zipser stand up?

— Did they make a mistake extending Cristiano Felicio?

— Does David Nwaba have staying power as a defensive specialist?

— What does Noah Vonleh have left, if anything at all?

The nice thing is all five players will seemingly get the opportunity to help answer those questions with extended playing time.

“Noah is one of those guys that we do want to take a look at, and see what he is,’’ Hoiberg said. “Not only Noah, but Cristiano, Zipser has been playing better. And then obviously Cam as well at some point. We’ll put some things together over the All-Star Break as far as a plan on how we’re going to implement all these guys coming back, but we’re excited to see how they’ll do.’’